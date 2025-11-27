The Challenge season 41: Who got eliminated in part 1 of the finale of the MTV show?

The Challenge: Vets & New Threats (Image via MTV)

The Challenge: Vets & New Threats' latest finale part 1 episode premiered on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, on MTV, hosted by TJ Lavin.

The final four teams faced the harsh atmosphere of the Andes mountains by helicopter, confronting mental challenges, getting exhausted, while competing for the prize money.

No one was eliminated on The Challenge: Vets & New Threats, in the first part of the finale, with all four final teams still in, advancing to Day 2 of the finale, competing to win the MTV reality competition series.

The winner would be announced in the second part of the finale, scheduled to premiere on December 3, 2025, and would receive a whopping $425,000.

The latest episode of The Challenge 41 ended with a shocking twist announced by TJ Lavin, who revealed that participants have the opportunity to swap their partners with someone else's partners if they want to.

Here's what happened in the finale part 1 of The Challenge: Vets & New Threats

The latest episode of The Challenge: Vets & New Threats saw no eliminations taking place in the week, with the final winner set to be announced in the second part of the finale.

The final four teams, Cedric & Michaela, Turbo & Sydney, Theo & Adrienne, and Olivia & Yeremi, were dropped into the Andes Mountains with a five-checkpoint marathon ahead of them, while the duos were tethered together for the entire duration.

The opening challenge, River Run, required the teams to kayak down a fast-moving river while memorizing a set of symbols they saw along the way, which they needed for a puzzle.

Olivia and Yeremi finished first, then Cedric and Michaela, then Sydney and Turbo, and finally Theo and Adrienne.

The next checkpoint was Rune Memory. Players had to match the runes. They could ask T.J. if they were right as many times as they needed.

Turbo dominated the task, insisted Sydney, “not touch anything,” finishing ahead of the others. Olivia and Yeremi finished second. Then, Michaela and Cedric followed. Finally, Theo and Adrienne finished as well.

The third checkpoint was a Sudoku-style Cube Alignment puzzle. Each cube had four colors per side, and the challengers had to place the nine cubes so each row and column didn’t have any repeated colors.

Sydney and Turbo finished very quickly. Olivia and Yeremi finished second. Cedric and Michaela followed, coming third. Theo and Adrienne, meanwhile, struggled with the puzzle.

Turbo wasn’t cruising. He was in pain, even groaning on the run to the next checkpoint before dropping one of the deepest quotes:

"Pain is my massage, blood is my makeup, I’m going to enjoy it."

However, their advantage did not come to any use as TJ announced they have to wait until the other team arrives to start with the next challenge.

The next checkpoint, Stair Machine Joust, that followed was pure drama. Competitors had to walk on a stair climber without their hands touching the machine until they fell off.

Turbo fell instantly, and Olivia went shortly after, leaving Sydney and Yeremi to finish. Sydney ultimately clinched the win, getting on the first helicopter with his partner. Michaela and Cedric made it to second place, followed by Olivia and Yeremi, and then Theo and Adrienne.

In Checkpoint Five Strobe Pond, only one partner from each duo needed to swim to the strobe light and retrieve a key. Sydney stepped up without hesitation. Cedric swam for his team, and Yeremi handled the part for his team.

Theo, however, refused to swim, claiming Adrienne was a better swimmer and citing his own fatigue. Adrienne eventually said she refused "to bail out on a swim" and jumped in herself, later admitting, "I actually quite enjoyed that."

At the end of Day 1, here are the rankings of the teams:

Turbo and Sydney Michaela and Cedric Olivia and Yeremi Theo and Adrienne

Who all are left in the game on The Challenge: Vets & New Threats Season 41?

Adrienne Naylor Cedric Hodges Michaela Bradshaw Olivia Kaiser Sydney Segal Theo Campbell Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran Yeremi Hykel

