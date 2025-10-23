Who went home on MTV’s The Challenge: Vets & New Threats Episode 13? Details explored

The Challenge: Vets & New Threats (Image via Instagram/@thechallenge)

Episode 13 of MTV’s The Challenge: Vets & New Threats Season 41 delivered another tense round of competition, testing alliances, physical endurance and mental strategy as the contestants edged closer to the finale.

With eliminations looming, the house saw emotional confrontations, heated debates and critical gameplay that ultimately determined who would continue their quest for the grand prize and who would be sent home.

The episode began with a daily challenge, dubbed the “Hay Bale Hustle,” a physically demanding event where the team had to organize, move quickly and endure.

Participants were linked by a chain and were forced to overcome challenges and transport heavy hay barrels to find a key that opened their team's chest.

Every couple was required to undergo the exercise two times, and the team that opened the chest first received immunity in the next round of elimination.

Nany Gonzales and Justin Hinsley executed the challenge with near-perfect timing, ultimately outpacing Theo Campbell and Adrienne Naylor by mere seconds.

In another closely contested matchup, Turbo Çamkıran and Sydney Segal narrowly edged out Leroy Garrett and America Lopez, securing their safety and sending Leroy and America directly to elimination.

The episode highlighted the physical intensity of The Challenge: Vets & New Threats. Hinsley told cameras,



“We knew we had to push harder than ever. One slip and it’s over — the stakes are insane.”



Meanwhile, Garrett expressed his frustration at missing the win by a narrow margin:



“We gave it everything, but it just wasn’t enough. That’s this game — it’s cruel like that.”



The House Votes

After the daily challenge, the power shifted to the house vote. Contestants strategized and attempted to influence decisions to eliminate perceived threats.

Theo Campbell and Adrienne Naylor made a strong case to have Sydney and Turbo put in, citing their strength in challenges and the danger they posed moving forward. However, their plan failed to gain traction.

The majority vote ultimately sent Theo and Adrienne into elimination for the second time this season. Adrienne reflected on the moment, saying,



“We knew it could come down to the house vote. I just hope we can fight back and stay in the game.”



The house dynamics on The Challenge: Vets & New Threats remain a major storyline, with shifting alliances, hidden agendas, and personal rivalries creating an unpredictable environment. Nany noted,



“It’s not just about winning challenges — it’s about who you can trust. That’s the hardest part.”



Elimination: Puzzle of Survival

In the elimination round, Leroy and America competed against Theo and Adrienne in a head-to-head puzzle competition.

The competition involved participants assembling a 3D puzzle that was complex and had stringent time limits.

Leroy and America, despite their efforts and puzzle-solving experience, failed to complete the task within the stipulated time.

America was disappointed with the elimination and stated,



“We gave it everything we had, but sometimes the puzzle just isn’t in your favor. I’m proud of how we fought.”



Theo and Adrienne, meanwhile, secured their survival and expressed relief. Theo remarked,



“Being back in elimination is nerve-wracking, but we showed resilience. That’s what this game is about — never giving up.”



Leroy Garrett and America Lopez are now gone, and with just a few weeks left to go, the contestants are now nearing the finale of The Challenge: Vets and New Threats.

The fans can expect more competitive games, emotional battles, and tactical voting as the rest of the players fight to win a chance to claim the grand prize.

Stay tuned for more updates.