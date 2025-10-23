Sayso P Murder Case Breakthrough: US Marshals reportedly arrest 23-year-old suspect who also injured Sauce Walka (Getty Images)

On October 21, 2025, the US Marshals Service Middle Tennessee Task Force announced that they had apprehended one of the suspects in the murder of rapper Sayso P, whose real name is Latorian Hunt, Action News 5 reported. His friend and label boss, Sauce Walka, was injured in the incident.

23-year-old Kevin "KJ" Brown has been charged with first-degree murder, felony criminal attempt, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and theft of property.

A warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest on March 26, 2025, four days after the shooting took place in downtown Memphis. Brown, a fugitive of the law, was tracked down by law enforcement to a motel on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville and arrested without any incident.



Jayden Dandridge was the first suspect identified in the case. A warrant for his arrest was issued in March, but the 21-year-old was found dead in Houston, Texas. His death was ruled a homicide.

More details on the Sayso P’s shooting as a murder suspect are being apprehended

Sayso P was signed to Sauce Walka’s record label, Sauce Familia. The up-and-coming rapper released tracks Hefner in 2024 and Backdoor in 2023. His last single, "Free One Punch," was released in January 2025.

According to Fox13 Memphis, friends of the deceased, Sayso P, claimed that the rapper had only been in Memphis for a few days to make appearances at local clubs, as he didn’t live in the town.

A CCTV footage obtained by TMZ shows the moment Sayso P and Sauce Walka were attacked. The grainy footage shows three men jumping out of a white vehicle on George W. Lee Street and two of them shooting at two men, reported to be Walka and Sayso.

One of them falls, while the other manages to escape. The suspects then get into their vehicle and drive off. The news channel also reported that the rapper’s mother had addressed rumours about her son owing money and refusing to pay it back.

"This the type of lies and (expletive) that KEEP mothers losing our sons. My son never stole anything. Never ran off with anything. Didn't have to. Haters set him up, but not because he stole a dime. He would give you his last before he would steal anything."

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.