Wheel of Fortune's Ryan Seacrest celebrated by his hometown with stadium named in his honor

Ryan Seacrest (Image Via Getty)

Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest is being honoured by his former high school and hometown.

The DeKalb County School Board has renamed its high school football stadium, Dunwoody High School Stadium, to Secreast Stadium on December 8, 2025.

They did so after the recommendation from the Dunwoody, Georgia, naming committee.

The press release celebrated him by recounting, as reported by US Weekly:

“ At just 16 years old, he transformed the daily announcements into a full morning broadcast show, beginning each day with an enthusiastic, ‘Good morning, Dunwoody!’ Ryan’s creativity and vision quickly earned him the reputation as ‘The Voice of Dunwoody.”

The release further stated that Ryan “celebrated the accomplishments and contributions” of the students and teachers on his broadcasts.

Ryan attended Dunwoody High School when he was 14 years old.

He won an internship at WSTR in Atlanta while studying.

Ryan worked in the radio station until he graduated in 1992.

Ryan Seacrest is a known name in the world of entertainment.

He has hosted and produced several shows, such as On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol and more.

Ryan replaced Pat Sajak after his departure from Wheel of Fortune in 2024.

Wheel of Fortune’ Ryan Seacrest was a starting defense for Dunwoody Wildcats

The renaming of the stadium after Seacrest is quite appropriate, as he was a starting defensive player for his football team, according to Inside Radio.

He also talked about his football days in an episode of On Air With Seacrest in February 2020.

In the episode, Ryan talked to his friend from school days, Carrie.

He called Carrie on the show and said:

“ Carrie knew the way to my heart when I was in high school, and that was a chocolate-covered pretzel bag she would make those for me on game day.”

He returned to his high school and made a surprise visit in 2021.

Ryan stated, as reported by Appen Media:

“ It’s great to be back in my hometown and my high school.”

He remarked while touring his high school:

“ Can you believe I used to play football here?”

Ryan is in touch with his high school friends.

He recently shared a photograph with his high school classmates on Instagram.

The picture was posted on July 7, 2025.

It was captioned:

“Caught up with Dunwoody High School buddies. Go, Wildcats.”

More about the Seacrest Football Stadium

The Secreast stadium will also see a potential expansion plan.

The expansion work is done by the Bring it Home Dunwoody group, as reported by Atlanta News First.

The group is working on raising funds for the expansion in order to host varsity games and community events.

According to the website, the new stadium will finally have a total capacity of 3000, wider aisles, handrails, ADA-accessible seating, and improved sightlines.

The website stated:

“ The new stadium seating will give Dunwoody something it has never truly had — a home field worthy of its pride and tradition. With 2,000 additional seats, improved accessibility, and a modern press box, our community can finally gather together under the lights to cheer, celebrate, and connect. These stands will be more than a structure — they’ll be a symbol of unity, school spirit, and hometown pride that generations of Wildcats will call their own.”

The goal of the fundraiser is to raise $1,500,000, and as of writing, it has raised $484,630.

