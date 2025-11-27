American Idol host Ryan Seacrest gets gym ready before Thanksgiving

Ryan Seacrest (Image via Instagram/@ryanseacrest)

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest is gearing up for the holiday season. He recently shared some content on fitness on social media. The television star engaged in exercise and set some major fitness goals for fans.

The "Wheel of Fortune" co-host will soon be joined in New York City's Times Square by singer Rita Ora for the much-awaited "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" broadcast this year.

“Today’s workout is sponsored by the future version of me who will absolutely be going back for seconds,” he captioned the post.

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest shares fitness tips for the holiday season

The American Idol host shared a video clip in which he performed squats with a large dumbbell, using his core to help balance while also doing crunches on a bench with a weight.

A personal trainer watched the popular host from a distance as Seacrest continued with exercises that put prime focus on his stomach.

Fellow radio host Tanya Rad soon supported the host, taking to the comment section to say, “Get it.” Seacrest also uploaded yet another workout video over the weekend, sharing an important tip to prepare for the holiday season. He wrote,

“The trick is to wear a t-shirt two sizes too small.”

Ryan Seacrest shares his sleeping schedule amidst a busy schedule

In an interview with People, the Wheel of Fortune co-host revealed that he always finds time to get his fair share of sleep despite having a busy schedule. He said,

“I do sleep. Everyone asks me, do I sleep? It's like, I go to bed immediately, and I get a good night's sleep, But it's pretty jam-packed in between the sleeps. It's like, I go to bed immediately, and I get a good night's sleep, But it's pretty jam-packed in between the sleeps."

The radio and TV personality further revealed that he has a special pillow that he travels with. He added,

“So everywhere I am, I've got my own pillow that makes me fall asleep pretty easily.”

The popular show host has also opened up about his niece and how he is the "fun uncle, saying that he has a sweatshirt that his niece made, and he is called the Fun Uncle. Seacrest revealed that the two love to watch Disney movies together.

"I'm catching up," he said. "As a young guy, I didn't see all the princess movies, so now I'm seeing all the princess movies, which is a lot of fun. She loves to go get Shirley Temples. We do that, and she loves to try and get me to do gymnastics, and I'm failing."

