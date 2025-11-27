Southern Charm Season 11, Episode 2: Salley plans a singles party, as Venita and Rodrigo fume over Craig’s invite

Austen Kroll and Craig Conover, the cast of Southern Charm (Image via Getty)

The drama between Craig Conover and Venita Aspen refuses to die down. In Southern Charm season 11 episode 2, Venita has again voiced her dislike of Conover.

It all started when Salley voiced her intention of hosting a singles party.

She entrusted the preparation for the party to Venita. But later in episode 2 of Southern Charm, Venita finds out that Salley has invited Craig to the party.

She talks about her unhappiness over the invite to Roderigo during the latest episode of Southern Charm.

Southern Charm season 11 episode 2: Sally invites Venita to make preparations for her singles’ party

During the episode, Salley calls Venita, who doesn’t seem to be in the mood to talk to Salley.

Venita explains how she is upset over what happened during Madison’s baby shower.

For context, Venita and Craig faced each other during the baby shower, where both made their dislike evident for each other.

They avoided each other at the party, when many of the castmates, including Roderigo and Salley made them talk to each other.

Craig, on the other hand, revealed that he did not want to speak with her, as he “don’t like her.”

For those unversed, Craig and Venita had a public fallout after Craig broke up with Paige DeSorbo.

Venita is friends with Paige and sided with her when the duo called it quits which tensed things up between her and Craig.

During episode 2 of season 11, Venita shared that she left the party because she was about to cry.

Salley then states in her confessional interview:

“I love Venita, but the issues between her and Craig and now I am kind just in the middle. I trying to navigate that, and it is really freaking hard.”

Salley then announces that she is organising a “singles party” on Friday.

She further reveals that she wants Venita to help her with preparation for the party.

When asked, Salley remarked that the theme of the party is “Salley sells singles by the seashore.”

She also wants to meet someone because she is super single.

In her confessional interview she further states:

“I don’t want to stay single forever. I trying not to have s*x with just anyone. I have only slept with one person since Andrew.”

Venita then goes on to enquire about the guests for the party, and Salley confesses that she has not invited anyone.

But she also admitted that she wanted “hot men” at the party.

Further in the episode, Venita works on the preparation of the party with Rodrigo.

She calls Salley to ask about more about party preparation.

Salley expresses her gratitude to her friends for helping her with the party.

She further states:

“Yeah, I need fun single energy. Because, you know, I don’t have a boyfriend. You don’t have a boyfriend. Craig is single.”

The mention of Craig tenses Venita who asks whether she has invited Craig.

Salley admits that she had invited Craig that very morning.

She also reveals:

“We just had so much fun together on Saturday. I was in Craig’s hot tub till 4:00 in the morning. We are just doing shots. It was fun.”

Shelley goes to confess that she keeps forgetting that Venita and Craig have “beef.”

She then goes to assure Venita that she is not going after Conover but just finds him hot.

After the phone call, Roderigo calls Salley’s behaviour “crazy” and Venita remarks that she does not feel good.

Roderigo even talks of the possibility that in the future Salley may also side with Craig over her, Venita.

Venita refutes this and claims:

“Salley would never do that to me.”

Roderigo then states in the confessional interview:

“I find that very f**king hard to believe. Maybe I could be wrong. Maybe Salley is not interested in Craig, and if that’s the case, I will eat one of his f**king pillows.”

