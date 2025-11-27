Why was Brandon Buckingham in the hospital? Viral tweet accuses YouTuber of faking his illness and crowdfunding

Brandon Buckingham said that he was hospitalized after suffering severe pain and swollen feet (Representative image via Getty)

Brandon Buckingham confirmed on social media last week that he is in the hospital due to organ failure. However, a viral tweet on Thursday, November 27, has now alleged that the YouTube personality has been lying about his health to accumulate donations on GoFundMe.

The post was shared by an individual active under the username Green Garry on X (formerly Twitter). It included a video of Brandon sitting in a hospital bed, with the caption saying:

“Insane. Youtuber and rapper @Buckingham_Show exposed for faking his hospital GoFundMe scare, recording in a possibly fake hospital set, not showing medical documents regarding his condition.”

The user himself appeared in the clip, opening up about the alleged facts that can prove his claims to be true. He specifically pointed out the tubes attached to Brandon Buckingham, who was also holding a phone in his hand.

Green Garry claimed that the tubes were reportedly not plugged in. The person continued by saying that the machines were allegedly not beeping. The individual frequently focused on certain things near the bed and started laughing.

“I don’t know how, I don’t know how confident I am. It’s a scam,” he said.

Meanwhile, a community note has been added to the post, clarifying that Brandon Buckingham’s organ failure has been confirmed through multiple news reports, as well as the fundraiser. The note included two links to the articles of People and The Independent, discussing his health problems and hospitalization in detail.

As of this writing, Buckingham has also not responded to the viral video and the allegations made by the user.

Brandon Buckingham talks about his ongoing condition: Hospitalization and more explained

As mentioned, the online personality revealed a week ago that he had been hospitalized. As per the latest update, the Maryland, United States native has now addressed his health issue and fear of recovery while speaking in a video obtained by People magazine.

Brandon Buckingham said in the clip that the ejection of his heart has witnessed a change, which can also be described as congestive heart failure. He opened up about the health problems that he has been diagnosed with. This includes pneumonia alongside kidney and liver failure. He is additionally dealing with a form of heart failure called coxsackievirus.

Brandon said that he would be released only after his heart is stabilized. Buckingham seemingly started getting emotional when he expressed the fear of dying and its consequences on his family.

“I’m afraid of what’s going to happen," he added. "I have an 11-month-old daughter. I just want to not be dead, you know what I mean?”

The GoFundMe page was started four days ago. The description featured Brandon Buckingham revealing how his problems started with swollen feet and pain, following which he was transported to the ICU. As per Brandon, he initially believed that the ongoing issues emerged from pneumonia, sepsis, or tuberculosis.

Buckingham said that he might have to take bed rest for a few months, a recommendation also made by a cardiology expert. Brandon said that he won’t be able to help his family for a few months, as he needs to collect funds for certain requirements, such as baby supplies and paying back a medical bill debt of $100,000.

Meanwhile, the GoFundMe page has raised donations of over $300,000.