What happened to Brandon Buckingham? YouTuber's health issues explored as he battles in the ICU

Brandon Buckingham is continuously sharing videos on YouTube (Image via Getty)

Brandon Buckingham has recently shared an update on his condition. The YouTube personality revealed that he is in the ICU. The online star is dealing with other problems, including his mental health.

Buckingham has now received widespread support from the general public after his latest post went viral. Known for conducting interviews with popular faces, Buckingham disclosed the health issues that he is battling through X on Thursday, November 20. Buckingham also added a photo in which he was spotted with tubes in his nose. He wrote:

“Doctor believes I have tuberculosis, septic pneumonia, and/or liver failure. Pray for me guys.”

The new update posted by him through the same platform says:

“In the ICU, my heart is failing, my lungs are failing, my liver and kidneys are failing. Things are not looking good my friends. I love you guys.”

A few days before he shared the selfie on X, Buckingham posted another photo taken in a hospital bed. A tube was attached to his hand. Buckingham expressed gratitude to his fans for their prayers in the caption. Buckingham even confirmed that he was stable and no longer hospitalized.

“God willing, In a few weeks I will be able to start improving,” Buckingham wrote.

Brandon Buckingham lost his grandmother this year: Health update and more explained

The Maryland native has not provided detailed information about the events that led to the onset of his problems. However, the International Business Times UK reported that Brandon Buckingham was frequently sharing messages about breathing problems and physical health issues.

The outlet stated that Buckingham had once hinted that his health was deteriorating. He allegedly claimed on a particular occasion that he might not be around for a while.

As mentioned, he shared a photo from the hospital bed earlier this month on X. Notably, he posted the same picture on Instagram a long time before uploading it on X. Buckingham also added rapper Jaydes’ single Hysteric to the post. He wrote:

“Guess what I am for Halloween.”

In September 2025, Brandon Buckingham revealed on Instagram that he had lost his grandmother. He included a picture of himself posing with his grandmother to announce the same, writing that he had not responded to anyone’s messages and calls for some time, and everyone was worried about him.

“I am struggling with my mental health. I just got the call my grandma passed away this morning. I feel I have more people waiting for me in heaven than here on Earth. I think God has a plan for me that I don’t understand. I love you grandma, say hi to Kyle for me. I wish I could die with you,” Buckingham added.

Despite his health issues, Buckingham has continued to share videos through his YouTube channel. The latest one was posted ten days ago. As of this writing, it has received over 180,000 views.