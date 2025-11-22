Boston Blue season 1 episode 6 recap: Danny and Baez track a dangerous home invader while Sean faces a complicated romance

Lena Silver and Danny Reagan (Image via Youtube / Boston Blue)

Boston Blue season 1 episode 6 titled “Code of Ethics,” aired on Friday, November 21, 2025, on CBS. Donnie Wahlberg returned as Detective Danny Reagan as the show continued with exciting investigations, personal challenges, and surprising twists that kept viewers hooked.

In this episode, Danny worked with NYPD Detective Maria Baez while managing his long-distance relationship with her.

His son Sean faced an unexpected romantic situation, and Lena dealt with problems involving her childhood friend and a gang. These personal and professional challenges created tension and difficult decisions for the characters.

The episode also revealed a leak in the District Attorney’s office that could cause serious problems. Mae and Sara worked quickly to investigate the corruption while keeping it secret.

With several storylines happening at once, “Code of Ethics” showed how Boston Blue combined crime-solving with character-driven drama.

Boston Blue season 1 episode 6: Danny and Baez hunt a serial home invader

In “Code of Ethics,” the episode started with Danny being called in on his day off to help catch a dangerous home invader. Maria Baez came from New York to assist him.

They discovered that the intruder’s attacks were becoming more violent. Baez noticed that the security cameras had been hacked.

At first, the team thought Rory Flynn was responsible, but it turned out his teenage son Mickey had hacked the cameras. Mickey was not committing crimes.

He only posted break-ins online for attention, which accidentally put homeowners at risk.

Sean Reagan became interested in Pennelope Bravo, a young woman connected to a past burglary. Sean was told he should not date a felon, but he struggled with his feelings.

His partner helped him confirm that Penny was not involved in the latest robbery. This situation showed Sean’s conflict between following the rules and following his heart, highlighting the pressures of growing up in a police family.

Danny and Baez eventually caught the real criminal, who was selling stolen items to a pawnbroker.

Their teamwork showed both skill and trust. The episode combined intense criminal investigation with personal moments, showing Boston Blue’s mix of action, drama, and character stories.

Boston Blue season 1 episode 6: Personal dilemmas and justice system challenges

Beyond the main case, Episode 6 focused on the characters’ personal and professional problems. Lena faced a childhood friend whose younger brother had joined a gang.

She wanted to help, but she realized she had to let the law handle it. This led to a painful loss of connection with her friend and showed the limits of what police could do.

Sara and Mae found a leak in the District Attorney’s office. They discovered that ADA Phillip Beakman had been helping criminals escape justice.

This put them in a difficult position because taking action could reopen old cases, including the one against the man who killed their father. They had to carefully balance justice with their personal feelings.

Family also played a big part in the episode. Jonah told Sean to follow his heart even if he worried about disappointing his father, Danny. This helped Sean grow and showed the challenge of balancing family expectations with personal choices.

Episode 6 mixed crime investigation with emotional stories, showing how Boston Blue combined police work with real-life struggles.

Other highlights of Boston Blue season 1 episode 6

Episode 6 also had several smaller storylines. Danny and Baez spent rare personal time together despite their busy schedules, showing how hard long-distance relationships could be. Sean’s interest in Penny Bravo grew naturally.

They shared hobbies like comics and felt a real connection, but the legal and moral issues of dating someone with a criminal past created tension.

On the investigation side, Baez’s attention to detail was very important. She helped uncover key information about the hacker and prevented more crimes.

The team also interacted with neighborhood watch members and local citizens, showing how ordinary people could affect a case without meaning to.

Finally, Lena faced the hard truth that she could not always help the people she cared about. Sara and Mae worked secretly on the DA’s office leak.

These storylines showed how Boston Blue mixed action, moral choices, and personal stories. Episode 6 had suspense, emotion, and strong character moments, leaving viewers excited for the next episode.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Boston Blue season 1 on CBS and Paramount Plus.

