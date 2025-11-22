Shawn Johnson East and Gia Giudice share behind-the-scenes secrets from Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4

Gia Giudice (Image Via Getty)

The finale of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test was aired on November 20, 2025.

The nailbiting finals ended with Olympian Shawn Johnson East and reality TV star Gia Giudice as winners.

The duo won against Kody Brown, Andrew East and Brianna LaPaglia in the finals.

For those unversed, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is a reality show where celebrity contestants faces challenges in the harsh condition.

These conditions are equivalent to the training the real United States Special Forces go through to become the part of the military.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is adapted from a British reality show SAS: Who Dares Win.

After winning the show, the winners are sharing some behind the scenes actions of the reality show including injuries, food and other details about the show.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Gia Giudice and Shawn Johnson East revealed some inside scoop from the show







During the final episode, Kody Brown, Andrew East, Brianna LaPaglia, Shawn Andrew East and Gia Giudice competed in a intense interrogation exercise.

Kody and Andrew tapped out, leaving Brianna, Shawn and Gia.

The three of them went through a simulated burial excercise where Shawn and Gia emerged as winners.

Gia Giudice and Shawn Andrew East revealed some of the interesting information from the show in an exclusive interview with US Weekly on November 21, 2025.

During the interview they revealed about their favourite meals.

Shawn shared that her “best meal” on the show was “hard boiled eggs and Strawberry Jam.”

Guidice on the other hand stated that she loved beef with vegetables and also admitted that she never ate dinners.

The duo shared that the worst meal was a blended concotion of blended carrots and sausages which was called Carrot soup.

Shawn described it saying as reported by US Weekly:



“It was like blended carrots and these sausages that were gray and white and you couldn’t chew it or swallow it.”



The winners also shared the injuries they and the other cast members faced during the show.

The former Olympian shared that she suffered from a concussion while her husband Andrew broke his nose and ribs.

She also talked about the injuries of other cast members stating as reported by US Weekly:



“Eric Decker slipped a disc. Mark Estes had cauliflower ear. Christie Pearce Rampone had pneumonia.”



In an interview with Decider, the duo also clarified that the screaming audience heard while Andrew dunked them underwater was edited.

Gia shared that the screaming was fake and stated as reported by Decider on November 21, 2025:



“Me and Shawn were so tapped out by that point, and so was Andrew. We all were. When we were going under the water, we were just like, “OK.”



In an interview with TV Insider, Gia also shared the struggle she faced when her mother Teresa Giudice left the show.

She also revealed that after her mother left she grew “stronger and stronger and stronger” and kept “getting better.”

The reality television star stated as reported by TV Insider on November 20, 2025



“I kept getting better and better. That was really rewarding, too. So it was a combination of not wanting to let myself or my family down and making myself proud, but also making [the DS] proud.”



Giudice shared her mother’s reaction after winning the show during the interview with TV Insider.

She revealed:



“She was so happy. It was crazy. We got our phones shortly after me and Shawn won. I got into the car, I FaceTimed her. and I was like, “I just won Special Forces,” and she was like, “I knew it, I’m so excited.” She was so happy and when I got home, she had this big banner that said Special Forces winner with balloons.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.