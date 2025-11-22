Dancing with the Stars' Julianne Hough shares her excitement for future motherhood as she celebrates Derek's baby announcement

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough (Image Via Getty)

Julianne Hough opened up about her wish to become a mother while celebrating her brother Derek Hough’s baby announcement.

She shared these thoughts during her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on November 19.

Julianne said she has been thinking more about her future and feels ready for motherhood. She joked that her “ovaries are screaming,” showing how strongly she feels about this next step in her life.

She explained that she has been an aunt since she was very young.

Watching her siblings raise their children helped her understand the profound meaning of that role.

She said this moment in her family created new emotions for her.

Julianne praised Derek and Hayley as a loving and supportive pair

She said they balance each other well and share a deep connection through dance and creativity. She believes their child will grow up surrounded by music, art and warmth.

She sounded happy and proud when she spoke about their future as parents.

Julianne said she will always be present in their child’s life. She said “Aunt JuJu” will show up for every moment she can.

Jennifer Hudson teased Julianne by saying she might become “Mama Juju” soon.

Julianne laughed and said she would love that, but she needs to find the right partner first.

In July, Julianne reshared Derek and Hayley’s announcement video on Instagram.

Their announcement video showed Hayley holding sonogram photos while Derek hugged her.

More about Julianne, Derek and their journey on Dancing with the Stars







Julianne Hough became a familiar name through Dancing with the Stars.

She was a professional dancer when she entered the show in 2007, and later returned as a judge.

In 2023, she took on the position of co-host, which further drew her into the lives of the viewers.

Derek Hough, too, became one of the show's greatest stars.

He was a contestant since 2007 and won six mirror trophies; thus, he became the most successful professional figure.

Derek met Hayley Erbert through the show.

They began as a couple after working together and exchanged vows in August 2023.

The announcement of their baby was particularly tear-jerking since Hayley had a serious health scare in 2023.

She went through an emergency brain surgery and came out strong.

Julianne recently hosted a baby shower for Hayley.

She invited close friends from the dance world, creating a warm and supportive gathering.

