Dancing with the Stars season 34 finale guide: Songs, dance styles, and the full performance schedule

Robert and Witney from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Dancing with the Stars is now gearing up for its highly anticipated finale, set to air on November 25, 2025. This last segment of the show will feature the five finalists stepping inside the ballroom one last time to dance for the Mirrorball Trophy.

The finalists and their professional dance partners who will compete for the coveted trophy and the winner’s title are:



Conservationist Robert Irwin and Witney Carson



Social media personality Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy



Reality TV star Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach



Actress Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten



Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa



On November 20, 2025, Dancing with the Stars revealed the song list and the dance styles that the couples will perform to, along with a complete lineup of the performances viewers can expect to see during the grand finale.

The finale will feature three acts from each contestant – Judges’ Choice, Instant Dance, and a Freestyle act.

Apart from that, the night will also include numerous performances from past contestants of season 34, additional professional choreographers, season 33’s champion, and more.

Season 34’s finale will be the first time the show will hold three rounds of competition. Moreover, co-host Alfonso Ribeiro said during the semi-finale that the finals will take over “all of ABC primetime.”

A breakdown of the performances, songs, and styles viewers will see on Dancing with the Stars season 34 finale







As usual, the finale will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro. The judging panel will comprise Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough.

The final night of Dancing with the Stars will not only show performances from the contestants but also include additional acts from other artists associated with the show.

The episode will kick off with an opening number to Never Can Say Goodbye by The Communards, choreographed by Joey Pizzi.

Viewers will also get to see additional performances from the season 34 participants – finalists and evictees – as they dance to multiple hit tracks.

Their songlist will include Sugar on My Tongue by Tyler, The Creator, Lady Gaga’s Applause, and Alexander Jean’s I Don’t Dance.

The professionals set to hit the road with the Dancing with the Stars LIVE 2026 Tour will also grace the stage on November 25. They are scheduled to perform to Ed Sheeran’s English-Punjabi song Sapphire. The routine will be choreographed by Mandy Moore.

Viewers will see more from the LIVE Tour cast, as additional troupe members and professionals will again step onstage to dance to Talk talk featuring troye sivan by Charlie xcx & Troye Sivan, as well as The Fate of Ophelia by Taylor Swift.

Season 33’s winner Joey Graziadei, along with his pro partner, Jenna Johnson, will also hit the ballroom, dancing to Tanguera by Fabio Hager Sexteto.

Judges’ Choice Round

The five couples will first take on the Judges’ Choice Round, in which they will receive coaching and guidance from the judges themselves. In this round, contestants will have to perform a new ballroom or Latin dance style.

Alix and Val: The duo will perform a Samba routine to Hip Hip Chin Chin by Club des Belugas.

Robert and Witney: They will push their limits by attempting a Quickstep routine to Jet’s Are You Gonna Be My Girl.

Dylan and Daniella: The couple will perform to Stampede by Alexander Jean, featuring Lindsey Stirling, and their chosen style is Paso Doble.

Elaine and Alan: The actress will take on the Rumba to dance to Jae Hall’s Take My Breath Away.

Jordan and Ezra: The Olympic gymnast and her partner will dance a Paso Doble to Breakin’ Dishes by Rihanna.

Instant Dance Challenge

Details about this round have not been released, as contestants will get to know their songs and the dance styles only five minutes before stepping on the stage.

The couples will have to think quick and come up with a routine that will highlight all the work they have put in during the three months.

Freestyle Round

Alix and Val: In this round, the couple will attempt to perform a Freestyle to Maneater by Nelly Furtado and Sports car by Tate McRae.

Jordan and Ezra: Their song for this round will be Normani’s Motivation.

Robert and Witney: The duo will also take on two songs. The first will be Sam Sparro’s Black & Gold, and the second will be Avicii’s The Nights.

Dylan and Daniella: The couple will perform a Freestyle routine to Lewis Capaldi’s Something In The Heavens.

Elaine and Alan: She and her partner will Freestyle to I Hope I Get It (from A Chorus Line) by District 78.

Viewers will be able to vote online for their favorite couple during the Dancing with the Stars finale by going to dwtsvote.abc.com.

Or else, they can vote via SMS or text. The live votes will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine the winner of season 34.

Stay tuned for more updates.