Hazbin Hotel season 2: What was Rosie’s new deal with Alastor? Explained

Joseph Deckelmeier, Vivienne Medrano, Amir Talai, Stephanie Beatriz, and Erika Henningsen speak onstage during the "Hazbin Hotel" Los Angeles special screening at Culver Theater on January 17, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video’s Hazbin Hotel is an animated adult musical comedy series created by Vivienne Medrano. The show is based on Charlie, the daughter of Lucifer, who ends up finding out a non-violent way of controlling Hell’s overpopulation by founding and opening a rehabilitation hotel so that she can accommodate misfit demons and end up giving them another chance at redemption.

The entire central storyline of season 2 of Hazbin Hotel focuses on Alastor’s relationship with Rosie. Episode 4 of this season, titled ‘It’s a Deal’, revealed to its viewers and audience that Alastor’s, a human, soul is tied to Rosie’s, with whom he had previously made a deal in exchange for tremendous powers in Hell, back when he was still alive.

Alastor’s deal with Rosie meant that he would be bound and tied to her until he ended up doing a favor for her. Before going to Hell, Alastor had struck a deal with Rosie, who was the leader of the cannibal community in Hell, to make him one of the most powerful demons there, and ended up selling his soul to her for the same.

Throughout season 2 of the show, both of them continued to be bound to each other, and Vivienne Medrano, the creator of the show, said in an interview with Polygon that season 3 of Hazbin Hotel would have many answers to all the questions raised regarding their deal.

Details explored on Rosie and Alastor’s deal in season 2 of Hazbin Hotel

Amazon Prime Video’s Hazbin Hotel’s season 2 showed viewers and the audience how Rosie and Alastor’s souls seemed to be combined and how she seemed to be the one who controlled his every move. In episode 4 of season 2, titled ‘It’s a Deal’, Alastor’s entire backstory was unearthed and revealed.

It shows how, back when Alastor was a human being on Earth, he lived as a publicly loved radio host, whom everyone seemed to be fond of. However, beneath his superficial normal life, there was a darker side that compelled him to commit some heinous crimes. He was a serial killer and took pleasure in inflicting pain and suffering on people.

His merciless killing sprees and his demeanor regarding his fellow humans had earned him a ticket to Hell.

Once Alastor realized that his compromised morality would make him end up in Hell, he decided to strike a deal with Rosie, who was one of the charismatic leaders of the cannibal community in Hell.

He wanted to strengthen his position there even before he went, and in exchange for Rosie promising to make him one of the most powerful leaders in Hell, he sold his soul to her. Rosie’s end of the deal was that Alastor’s soul would continue to belong to her until and unless he completed a significant favor for her, something that she has yet to ask from him.

In an interview with Polygon, Vivienne Medrano, the creator of Hazbin Hotel, shared how this storyline involving Rosie and Alastor is an important one. She said,

“The Rosie and Alastor deal is the first stepping stone in a much bigger story that involves so much, moving into season 3”.

She said that the plot and storyline of season 3 of the show would focus on Rosie’s origins and Alastor’s deal with her.

