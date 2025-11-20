Hazbin Hotel season 2 soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the series

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Prime Video)

Created and directed by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is an adult animated musical comedy series that started as a pilot on YouTube in 2019 and got picked up by A24 and Amazon Prime Video. The first season aired in January 2024. Season 2 began on October 29, 2025 and ended with a grand finale on November 19, 2025.

The show centres on Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell. She runs the Hazbin Hotel to help sinners redeem themselves and get into Heaven. Her girlfriend Vaggie supports her.

Other key characters include Alastor the Radio Demon, Angel Dust and the overlords like the Vees.

Season 2 follows up on the Extermination events. It covers more family drama with Lucifer and Lilith, plus threats from new and old enemies.

The voice cast includes Erika Henningsen as Charlie, Stephanie Beatriz as Vaggie, Keith David as Alastor, Alex Brightman as Angel Dust, and Christian Borle as Vox.

Jeremy Jordan voices a new character, and guests like Patrick Stump from Fall Out Boy appear on tracks.

The soundtrack has 20 songs, all composed by Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg. It mixes pop, jazz, rock, and show tunes.

Major highlights include "VOX POPULI" by Jeremy Jordan and Christian Borle, a media power clash. Patrick Stump sings in "Like You" and "Bad With Us."

Erika Henningsen leads in "Speedrun To Redemption", and the finale shows Charlie's growth.

Hazbin Hotel season 2: Complete list of soundtrack and vocals

Hazbin Guarantee (Trust Us) : Voiced by Erika Henningsen, Christian Borle, Joel Perez, Lilli Cooper, Stephanie Beatriz, Kevin Del Aguila, Krystina Alabado, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Amir Talai. Opens with a hotel promotion mixed with Vee schemes.

: Voiced by Erika Henningsen, Christian Borle, Joel Perez, Lilli Cooper, Stephanie Beatriz, Kevin Del Aguila, Krystina Alabado, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Amir Talai. Opens with a hotel promotion mixed with Vee schemes. Once We Get Up There: Voiced by Christian Borle, Joel Perez, Lilli Cooper. The Vees plan their big move.

Voiced by Christian Borle, Joel Perez, Lilli Cooper. The Vees plan their big move. Like You: Vocied by Shoba Narayan, Patrick Stump, Darren Criss, Alex Brightman. Introduces Heaven with a light pop feel.

Vocied by Shoba Narayan, Patrick Stump, Darren Criss, Alex Brightman. Introduces Heaven with a light pop feel. Sera's Confession: Vocals by Patina Miller, Liz Callaway. Emotional moment from Heaven's leader.

Vocals by Patina Miller, Liz Callaway. Emotional moment from Heaven's leader. Gravity: Voiced by Jessica Vosk, Alex Brightman. Duet on the pull of past mistakes.

Piss (A Love Song): Vocals by Alex Brightman, Krystina Alabado, Blake Roman. Angel Dust's funny yet dark view on love.

Vocals by Alex Brightman, Krystina Alabado, Blake Roman. Angel Dust's funny yet dark view on love. Speedrun To Redemption: Voiced by Erika Henningsen, Blake Roman, Christian Borle, Lilli Cooper, Kevin Del Aguila. Charlie's rushed efforts to fix things.

Voiced by Erika Henningsen, Blake Roman, Christian Borle, Lilli Cooper, Kevin Del Aguila. Charlie's rushed efforts to fix things. Don't You Forget: Voiced by Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Amir Talai. Jazzy number with Rosie and Alastor.

Voiced by Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Amir Talai. Jazzy number with Rosie and Alastor. Clean It Up!: Vocals by Kimiko Glenn, Erika Henningsen. Nifty's high-energy cleaning song.

Vocals by Kimiko Glenn, Erika Henningsen. Nifty's high-energy cleaning song. Don't You Forget (Reprise): Voiced by Christian Borle, Amir Talai, Joel Perez. The darker version builds tension.

Voiced by Christian Borle, Amir Talai, Joel Perez. The darker version builds tension. Bad With Us: Voiced by Christian Borle, Alex Newell, James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Durand, Patrick Stump, Lilli Cooper, Joel Perez, Daphne Rubin-Vega.

Voiced by Christian Borle, Alex Newell, James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Durand, Patrick Stump, Lilli Cooper, Joel Perez, Daphne Rubin-Vega. VOX POPULI: Vocals by Jeremy Jordan, Christian Borle. This is Vox's tech takeover anthem.

Vocals by Jeremy Jordan, Christian Borle. This is Vox's tech takeover anthem. VOX DEI: Voiced by Christian Borle.

Voiced by Christian Borle. Love In A Bottle: Voiced by Keith David, Lilli Cooper, Kimiko Glenn, Krystina Alabado.

Voiced by Keith David, Lilli Cooper, Kimiko Glenn, Krystina Alabado. Losin' Streak: Voiced by Blake Roman. Angel's solo on bad luck.

Voiced by Blake Roman. Angel's solo on bad luck. Easy: Vocals by Stephanie Beatriz, Erika Henningsen. Soft duet for Charlie and Vaggie.

Vocals by Stephanie Beatriz, Erika Henningsen. Soft duet for Charlie and Vaggie. Brighter: Voiced by Christian Borle as Vox's confident strut.

Voiced by Christian Borle as Vox's confident strut. Live To Live: Vocals by Alex Brightman and Patina Miller.

When I Think About The Future: Voiced by Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Krystina Alabado and Keith David. Also Kevin Del Aguila, Kimiko Glenn, Christian Borle, Amir Talai, Joel Perez, Lilli Cooper, Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, Patrick Stump and Patina Miller. Group build up to the end.

Voiced by Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Krystina Alabado and Keith David. Also Kevin Del Aguila, Kimiko Glenn, Christian Borle, Amir Talai, Joel Perez, Lilli Cooper, Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, Patrick Stump and Patina Miller. Group build up to the end. Hear My Hope: Vocals by Shoba Narayan, Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Keith David, Kevin Del Aguila, Kimiko Glenn, Krystina Alabado and Jessica Vosk. Also Christian Borle, Amir Talai, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Joel Perez, Lilli Cooper, Alex Brightman, Daphne Rubin-Vega, James Monroe Iglehart, Patrick Stump, Andrew Durand and Alex Newell.

Stream Hazbin Hotel Season 2 on Prime Video. All episodes are available now. The soundtrack was released on November 19, 2025.

Find it on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, or YouTube Music.

Stay tuned for more such updates!