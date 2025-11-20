Is the Dubai haircutting machine real? Viral barber pod videos debunked

Dubai haircutting pod (Photo: YouTube/@NiRen逆刃ShuangShuang雙雙)

The haircutting machine from Dubai is going viral on social media. The latest video uploaded by the YouTube channel NiRen x ShuangShuang has garnered over 31 million views and more than 260,000 comments.

The video shows a man with long hair putting his head into a hole in a machine. He pressed the start button, and inside the hole, two rotating wheels cut off his hair, giving him a clean fade.

Two Arab men near him clapped after seeing the haircutting results and said,

"Clean fade guaranteed."

The viral video's title mentioned that the machine is supposedly Dubai's AI barber pod.

Another video uploaded on Instagram by the user @luxuryhairbarber.dxb showed a similar gadget. In it, a helmet-like machine glided on a man's hair, seemingly cutting it in the process. The reel has over 2.7 million views and more than 51,000 likes. Both claim that the new machine is allegedly available in Dubai.

The Dubai haircutting machine is fake, as the viral videos are created with AI. The YouTube channel has previously uploaded numerous similar AI-generated videos.

Netizens had a hilarious reaction to the viral Dubai haircutting machine

Some users jokingly shared that the gadget reminded them of the popular Final Destination franchise. One netizen even said the haircutting tool could serve as inspiration for a new Final Destination film.

"I've seen enough final destination movies to know that's gonna cause one hella problem when during it's launch," one YouTube user noted.

"Nice idea for final destination part 7," another netizen added.

"Something like this is a final destination death trap just waiting to happen," another user wrote.

Some YouTube users seemingly believed the video was real. They noted that they would never use it, fearing it could malfunction at any time and turn into a guillotine.

"I dont want my head chopped off when the machine malfunction," one netizen stated.

"Is this an AI video? I don't find it very believable that it was designed with a hole you have to bend over and stick your head into like a front loader washing machine on a stand," another netizen wrote.

"Sure... they will call it that at first but then turn it into a guillotine. Not falling for it," another internet user added.

Other viral AI-generated haircutting pod videos show people getting their hair colored and even straightened. It is worth noting that all these videos circulating on the internet are fake and were only created for entertainment purposes.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Dubai haircutting machine and other AI-related news.