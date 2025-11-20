Where was Champagne Problems filmed? All filming locations revealed

Minka Kelly in Champagne Problems (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Netflix)

Mark Steven Johnson wrote and directed Champagne Problems, a holiday rom-com that hit Netflix on November 19, 2025. Johnson, known for earlier Netflix hits like Love in the Villa, brings his knack for lighthearted love stories to this tale. Production took place primarily in France, with a focus on Paris and the Ardennes.

The plot centres on Sydney Price, a sharp New York executive played by Minka Kelly. She's sent to France right before Christmas to seal a deal to buy the historic Château Cassell champagne house. Things heat up when she crosses paths with the easygoing Henri Cassell, portrayed by Tom Wozniczka.

What starts as a flirty Paris tour turns messy. Henri is the founder's son, forcing Sydney to choose between her career advancement and a chance at a genuine connection. The story combines boardroom battles with vineyard walks, all set against twinkling holiday lights.

Kelly, fresh off Ransom Canyon and Euphoria, nails the role of a workaholic thawing in the City of Light. Wozniczka, a French actor with theatre roots, adds charm as Henri. The supporting cast rounds it out with Xavier Samuel as Ryan Garner, a key family ally; Flula Borg as Otto Moller, who brings comic relief; and Sean Amsing as Sydney's quirky colleague, Roberto Salazar.

Thibault de Montalembert as the stern patriarch Hugo Cassell, and Astrid Whettnall as the poised Brigitte Laurent. Maeve Courtier-Lilley pops in as Sydney's sister, Skyler, offering sibling pep talks.

Champagne Problems: All filming locations revealed

Paris served as the story's lively kickoff, where Sydney first clashes with romance.

Eiffel Tower: Key shots of Sydney wandering the Champ de Mars at dusk, with the tower lit up in seasonal gold. Filming took place in early December 2024, utilizing the area's paths for her first meet-cute glimpses.

Arc de Triomphe: Wide angles from the Champs-Élysées show Sydney rushing to meetings, blending tourist chaos with plot tension. Night setups captured traffic and lights without major disruptions.

Louvre Museum: Exterior views frame a reflective walk where Sydney questions her drive. The pyramid's glow adds a modern twist to the historic feel.

Notre-Dame Cathedral: Pre-restoration scaffolds weren't an issue; crews used nearby bridges for riverbank talks, tying into the film's themes of old-world charm versus new ambitions.

: Pre-restoration scaffolds weren't an issue; crews used nearby bridges for riverbank talks, tying into the film's themes of old-world charm versus new ambitions. Palais Garnier: Interior lobby scenes stand in for a fancy pre-deal dinner. The opera house's grand stairs and chandeliers pop in candlelit sequences.

The film's heart lies in the Marne and Ardennes areas, where the Cassell estate comes alive.

Château de Taissy (Taissy, Marne) : This 17th-century ruin became the Château Cassell core. Crews added vines, lights and tasting rooms inside for family dinners and big reveals. The shooting spanned two weeks, with over 90 staff members on site.

Avenue de Champagne (Épernay, Marne): Night exteriors rolled from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. for a full week. Street number 79 near famous houses like Moët & Chandon saw traffic halts for strolling scenes under snow machines and garlands.

Domaine Les Crayères (near Reims, Marne): Stood in for upscale vineyard tours. Its manicured grounds hosted harvest flashbacks, with real cellars for close-ups of bubbly.

: Stood in for upscale vineyard tours. Its manicured grounds hosted harvest flashbacks, with real cellars for close-ups of bubbly. Rethel (Ardennes, on the River Aisne): Countryside drives and riverside chats filmed here, showing the family's rooted life. Quiet farms doubled as estate edges.

Vouziers (Ardennes): Town squares transformed into marketplaces with stalls and carolers. Narrow streets captured foot chases and heartfelt confessions amid fog.

Filming wrapped in late December 2024, capturing France's crisp winter vibe. The entire production stayed in-country, leaning on real spots for that authentic glow. It's a quick 99-minute watch that feels like a warm escape.

Watch Champagne Problems now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

