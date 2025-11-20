Where was Champagne Problems filmed? All filming locations revealed

Mark Steven Johnson wrote and directed Champagne Problems, a holiday rom-com that hit Netflix on November 19, 2025. Johnson, known for earlier Netflix hits like Love in the Villa, brings his knack for lighthearted love stories to this tale. Production took place primarily in France, with a focus on Paris and the Ardennes.
The plot centres on Sydney Price, a sharp New York executive played by Minka Kelly. She's sent to France right before Christmas to seal a deal to buy the historic Château Cassell champagne house. Things heat up when she crosses paths with the easygoing Henri Cassell, portrayed by Tom Wozniczka.
What starts as a flirty Paris tour turns messy. Henri is the founder's son, forcing Sydney to choose between her career advancement and a chance at a genuine connection. The story combines boardroom battles with vineyard walks, all set against twinkling holiday lights.
Kelly, fresh off Ransom Canyon and Euphoria, nails the role of a workaholic thawing in the City of Light. Wozniczka, a French actor with theatre roots, adds charm as Henri. The supporting cast rounds it out with Xavier Samuel as Ryan Garner, a key family ally; Flula Borg as Otto Moller, who brings comic relief; and Sean Amsing as Sydney's quirky colleague, Roberto Salazar.
Thibault de Montalembert as the stern patriarch Hugo Cassell, and Astrid Whettnall as the poised Brigitte Laurent. Maeve Courtier-Lilley pops in as Sydney's sister, Skyler, offering sibling pep talks.
Paris served as the story's lively kickoff, where Sydney first clashes with romance.
The film's heart lies in the Marne and Ardennes areas, where the Cassell estate comes alive.
Filming wrapped in late December 2024, capturing France's crisp winter vibe. The entire production stayed in-country, leaning on real spots for that authentic glow. It's a quick 99-minute watch that feels like a warm escape.
