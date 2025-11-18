Complete cast breakdown of Champagne Problems: Who plays Who & where you’ve seen them before

Champagne Problems releases on December 13, 2025, exclusively on Netflix

Netflix is back to its rom-com era. The upcoming holiday special romantic comedy is all set to fill our days with romance, magic and warmth. Champagne Problem, written and directed by Mark Steven Johnson, stars the iconic Tom Wozniczka and Minka Kelly.

This film is set against the luscious green vineyards of France. The story revolves around Sydney Price (played by Kelly), an ambitious American executive who is set to move to France for work, including acquiring a famous champagne brand. She has no clue that there is another major surprise waiting for her. She ends up meeting a stranger named Henri Cassell (played by Wozniczka).

In addition to Kelly and Wozniczka, Hugo Cassell’s character is portrayed by Thibault de Montalembert. Other prominent performers in Champagne Problems include Xavier Samuel, Mitchell Mullen, Astrid Whettnall, Sean Amsing, Flula Borg, and Maeve Courtier-Lilley.

Champagne Problems (2025) – Complete Cast Breakdown

Minka Kelly as Sydney Price

Sydney’s character is portrayed as someone ambitious and sharp, and very passionate about her work and career. She is basically an M&A executive who goes to France to close a deal—only to face other obstacles far beyond business.

Minka Kelly is popular for her roles as Lyla Garrity in Friday Night Lights, Euphoria, Parenthood, (500) Days of Summer, and The Butler.

Tom Wozniczka as Henri Cassell

Tom Wozniczka plays Henri, who is the heir of the Cassell family’s historic champagne house. He is a good-looking, charming, and intelligent person. Tom Wozniczka is known as Patrice in Apple TV+’s hit spy series Slow Horses and has also appeared in Drops of God.

Thibault de Montalembert as Hugo Cassell

Hugo Cassell is the head of the Cassell legacy and father to Henri. Thibault de Montalembert is a French artist. He has appeared in All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix) and numerous French films and series.

Sean Amsing as Roberto Salazar

In the movie, Sean Amsing plays Roberto, a rival bidder who makes Sydney's corporate goal more difficult. In the past, he made appearances in holiday films like Noelle.

Flula Borg as Otto Moller

Flula Borg plays a humorous supporting character that wonderfully complements his unique sense of humour. He may be familiar to you from The Rookie, The Suicide Squad, and Pitch Perfect 2.

Astrid Whettnall as Brigitte Laurent

Brigitte, a noble member of the Cassell family's inner circle, is portrayed by Astrid Whettnall. She is well-known for European dramas like La Forête des Disparus and movies like Road to Istanbul.

Xavier Samuel as Ryan Garner

Ryan, played by Xavier Samuel, adds another exciting element to Sydney's adventure. The Australian actor has been in the Twilight series, Elvis, Blonde (Netflix), and Love & Friendship.

Mitchell Mullen as Marvin Roth

Mitchell Mullen plays Marvin, a figure associated with Sydney's business sector. In the past, he has been on TV and played parts in About Time.

Maeve Courtier-Lilley as Skyler Price

Sydney's younger sister, Skyler, is portrayed by Maeve Courtier-Lilley. She is a more recent addition, having starred in Gran Turismo (2023) and in lesser TV and movie appearances.

On December 13, 2025, Champagne Problems, which is all set to set the vibes this holiday season and festive romance, will be available only on Netflix.

