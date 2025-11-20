New details emerge as Las Vegas authorities investigate what may have caused travel influencer Anunay Sood's death

Anunay Sood (Photo: Instagram/@anunaysood)

More details on the sudden death of content creator Anunay Sood have emerged as Las Vegas authorities have stated that a drug overdose caused his death.

The entrepreneur and travel influencer was in the city to attend the Las Vegas Concours 2025 car show. Sood stayed at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel with his girlfriend Shivani Parihar. She called the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on November 4 after she noticed that Anunay Sood was not moving.

She told the police officers that they had purchased cocaine from a man on the Casino floor, and the two, along with another woman, had consumed the substance.

They fell asleep, and the women woke up an hour later to find Anunay Sood unresponsive. Officers found the white substance near the influencer's body. His family was contacted, and on November 6, 2025, his death was officially announced on his Instagram page.

While the rumors of his drug overdose-induced death spread on Reddit threads, Anunay Sood's family requested privacy so they could grieve. They also requested his fans not to crowd near his private property.

More details on Anunay Sood

The influencer has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram and more than 395,000 subscribers on YouTube. Sood was an experienced world traveler, having visited 46 countries and planning to visit 195 in total.

His photography skills earned his work a feature in Condé Nast Traveller India, National Geographic India and Lonely Planet India. Anunay Sood was included in Forbes India's Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years.

While the travel influencer's reels garnered millions of views on a regular basis, Sood uploaded vlogs on his YouTube channel. He even briefly appeared on Bigg Boss in 2023, which is the Indian adaptation of the popular reality show Big Brother.

The content creator also founded the Dubai-based digital performance and marketing agency, Meta Social. Anunay Sood hosted Airbnb's in Manali, India and Dubai.

As of now, Anunay's comment section is deactivated. Only his family's statement has the comments enabled. Netizens and other content creators have flooded it, expressing condolences. Some users even brought up the drug overdose news and advised others not to consume any substances.

"This is one post u never want to see on anyone's feed! Anunay u really took away a part of us. A part that learnt to lived with u, explored mountains with u, enjoyed ur reels. We lost a gem," one fan wrote.

"Thoughts and prayers for your family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Anunay. Your spirit and love for travel will keep travelling far beyond," another netizen added.

"Don't do drugs kids. Especially if you bought a substance that you thought was cocaine from a stranger in a hotel here in Vegas," one Instagram user noted.

Abubay Sood was 32 years old at the time of his death. Stay tuned for more updates on the influencer's sudden death.