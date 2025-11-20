Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway makes its debut on Prime Video this November

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: Lilli Cooper, Blake Roman, Vivienne Medrano, Brandon Rogers, Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, Erika Henningsen, Christian Borle, Krystina Alabado, Amir Talai, Joel Perez, Kimiko Glenn, Andrew Underberg, Richard Horvitz, Sam Haft and Shoba Narayan attend "Hazbin Hotel: Live On Broadway" Musical Event on October 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway arrived on Prime Video on November 17, featuring a filmed capture of the one-night concert the cast performed at Broadway’s Majestic Theatre. The special runs approximately 46 minutes. The event is hosted by Erika Henningsen as Charlie Morningstar, with live numbers from Seasons 1 and 2 recorded using a multi-camera concert setup.

Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway features Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Christian Borle, Jessica Vosk, Jeremy Jordan and Krystina Alabado, plus special appearances from Stephanie Beatriz, Kimiko Glenn, creator Vivienne Medrano, composer Sam Haft and Richard Steven Horvitz.

The concert was staged on October 20 at the Majestic Theatre, the longtime home of The Phantom of the Opera, and now serves as a stage-to-screen bonus for fans who missed the show in person. Medrano has already signalled more stage events ahead, and cast members described the Broadway night as a milestone.

Release date, where to watch, runtime and key production details

Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway was released on Prime Video on November 17. The listing shows a 46-minute runtime and positions the special alongside Season 2 episodes for easy discovery on the series hub. The concert itself was filmed on October 20 at the Majestic Theatre in New York. Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway functions as a Season 2 celebration and a concert film for the show’s hit songs, recorded before a live audience and produced for streaming.

Production credits reflect a stage-to-screen build that Broadway viewers will recognise. The TV special is directed by Joe DeMaio and produced by RadicalMedia, whose concert and theatre captures are a fixture across platforms. Executive producers include Dave Sirulnick, Karla Zambrano and Jon Kamen, with additional producers Adrian Salpeter and Samantha Mustari, and supervising producer Meredith Bennett.

The release timing also aligns with Season 2’s fall rollout on Prime Video, providing viewers with a music-first entry point into the new season while the weekly episodes continue.

Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway: Cast and who plays whom in the concert lineup

Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway keeps the Prime Video voices at the forefront.

1) Erika Henningsen as Charlie Morningstar, hosting and leading several numbers.

2) Jeremy Jordan as Lucifer Morningstar in a special appearance.

3) Christian Borle as Vox, appearing for the live performances.

4) Jessica Vosk as Lute, featured in Season 2 and on the Majestic stage.

5) Blake Roman as Angel Dust, performing signature tracks.

6) Amir Talai as Alastor, making a Broadway debut during the concert.

7) Krystina Alabado as Cherri Bomb, part of the onstage company.

Special appearances include Stephanie Beatriz as Vaggie and Kimiko Glenn as Niffty alongside creator Vivienne Medrano and composer Sam Haft. Richard Steven Horvitz also appears, rounding out a night built as a live cast album experience for Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway. As per ComicBook.com report dated November 17, 2025, Amir Talai, contextualising how Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway translated fan energy into the recording, said:

“Hearing people’s reactions to my first entrance was kind of magical.”

What the special includes, why it is happening now and what the team said

The setlist in Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway pulls from Seasons 1 and 2 and is staged as a live concert rather than a book musical. That approach lets the capture highlight new Season 2 material while celebrating the songs that built the show’s following online and on Prime Video. The Broadway date fell in the middle of the Season 2 marketing window, and the capture’s November 17 streaming slot aligns with the late October to November episode cadence on the service.

Creator Vivienne Medrano has framed the Majestic night as a proof-of-concept for more stage outings. As per a BroadwayWorld post dated October 31, 2025, Medrano stated,

“I have no idea when [or] how, but the momentum of that show, I think, opened everyone's eyes [to] the magic that could be captured on stage with these performers, with these characters, with these songs.”

She built on that momentum days later. As per the Popverse report dated November 17, 2025, Medrano remarked,

“I 100% think that there’s more Broadway in the future of this show.”

