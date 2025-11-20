Where was Chicago Med season 11 filmed? All filming locations revealed

Chicago Med airs on NBC on Wednesdays (Image via Instagram/@nbconechicago)

Chicago Med season 11 continues the franchise’s tradition of blending authentic Chicago locations with detailed studio-built medical environments. While the real-life Rush University Medical Center inspires the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, most of the season’s filming took place at Cinespace Film Studios, where producers maintain permanent ICU, surgical floor and emergency room sets. These controlled spaces allow the production team to recreate the fast-paced atmosphere of a major hospital with accuracy and consistency.

For exterior hospital scenes, the series frequently relies on McCormick Place, the expansive downtown convention center that doubles as Gaffney’s façade. The show also incorporates iconic Chicago spots for select storylines, including locations along the Chicago River, Logan Square and occasional shoots at Rush itself. Beyond the hospital, the series features character-based locations across various neighborhoods, along with periodic exterior filming at Lottie’s Pub, the real-life inspiration for Molly’s.

All filming locations for Chicago Med season 11

Rush University Medical Center

Rush University Medical Center provides the real-world foundation for Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The production uses parts of the campus for limited exterior shots and establishing visuals. Its modern design and recognizable rooftop areas help maintain authenticity in scenes portraying the hospital’s surroundings. While interiors are filmed on studio sets, Rush supports the show’s connection to Chicago’s medical landscape. It remains an accessible and practical site for brief on-location work.

McCormick Place

McCormick Place functions as the primary exterior for Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The convention center’s large, contemporary façade creates a convincing hospital entrance for recurring arrival and departure scenes. Its spacious layout helps the crew manage outdoor setups efficiently. Due to its downtown location and consistent accessibility, the area has become a long-standing fixture for the series. Season 11 continues to use McCormick Place as the anchor for most exterior hospital sequences.

Cinespace Film Studios

Cinespace Film Studios is the central production base for Chicago Med. Nearly all interior medical scenes are filmed on its permanent sets, including the ICU, surgical floor and emergency department. These controlled environments allow precise coordination of lighting, choreography and medical equipment. Production designers ensure the sets remain realistic and adaptable to the story's needs. The studio also houses replicas of recurring locations, making it essential for the filming process of season 11.

Graceland Cemetery

Graceland Cemetery is featured in scenes that require a solemn or reflective outdoor setting. Its historic grounds and landscaped spaces provide an atmospheric setting suitable for graveside moments or character-driven sequences. The site’s architectural features add visual depth while still maintaining a respectful environment for filming. Crews typically work here in small units to minimize disruption. Though used selectively, Graceland contributes a recognizable Chicago landmark when the story calls for it.

Lottie’s Pub (Molly’s Pub)

Lottie’s Pub remains the real-life inspiration for Molly’s, the recurring hangout across the One Chicago shows. While interior scenes now rely on a detailed studio replica, the production continues to use Lottie’s for exterior shots. Its classic Chicago neighborhood look makes it a reliable backdrop for after-shift gatherings or crossover moments. Fans strongly associate the location with the franchise, and Season 11 maintains its presence primarily for outdoor sequences.

Other prominent filming sites of Chicago Med season 11

Beyond its core hospital and studio locations, Chicago Med Season 11 features several additional filming sites throughout the city, broadening the show’s visual landscape. The production often incorporates Chicago’s neighborhoods, using residential blocks and local streets to depict character homes, commutes, or personal storylines.

Areas around the Chicago River appear in select episodes, offering dynamic backdrops for outdoor scenes and adding variety to the season’s visual tone. Logan Square is another frequently used location, particularly for sequences that require a lived-in, local atmosphere.

The crew also films in various downtown corridors, relying on the city’s architecture to enhance dramatic or transitional moments. While the series is heavily anchored in its medical setting, these on-location shoots help maintain its strong connection to Chicago’s urban identity. Production typically scouts areas that reflect the characters’ economic backgrounds and personal histories, resulting in a diverse blend of settings that enrich season 11.

Catch Chicago Med season 11 on NBC.