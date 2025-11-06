Who is Charles Halford? Everything to know as the Outer Banks star guest appears on Chicago Med

Chicago Med © NBC

NBC’s Chicago Med, part of the popular Chicago franchise, recently unveiled its latest guest star, Charles Halford, in season 11, episode 6, titled The Story of Us, which aired on November 5, 2025.



Charles Halford plays a new patient in the episode's storyline. To note, previously, in Netflix's Outer Banks, he played Big John, John B's tragic father. Halford always gives his characters substance, making his Chicago Med guest appearance memorable.



Higgins, as a patient, needs Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos)'s care. Fans know the emotional and physical stakes in each patient's journey, and Halford's character is expected to add tension to this medical drama. Chicago Med continues to welcome guest stars with diverse and often poignant storylines, and his appearance is significant.



Kristen Hager's Dr. Emily Choi is seen in a crucial position in episode 6 of Chicago Med season 11. Emily, a skilled doctor, handles severe medical situations gracefully. Both her skills and determination take a front seat as she helps the medical team handle Higgins' challenges.

Exploring Jabo Higgins' appearance on Chicago Med

Jabo Higgins, the character played by Charles Halford, is a patient in this episode of Chicago Med. Jabo needs Dr. Lenox and her team for serious medical issues to be treated throughout the episode. Higgins' case transcends the barrier of a mere medical mystery. Soon it turns into a story of personal struggles, emotional connections, and possibly unexpected redemption.

Dr. Lenox, a skilled surgeon, spends the episode trying to save Jabo. Her dedication to her patients is evident as she manages his medical issues. This episode of Chicago Med explores family dynamics, secrets, and what it means to fight for survival—physically and emotionally—in addition to medical drama.

Charles Halford also had been a part of the NBC show Constantine. He has also been a guest star on several popular shows, such as Agents of SHIELD, Supergirl, The Walking Dead, and Reprisal. He also played Logan Teague in season 8, episode 7: Instinct of Chicago PD in 2021, with a notable presence in the Chicago universe once more. Halford has become a well-known actor through his many roles in different TV shows.

The episode picks up where the last one left off, with Goodwin being called to help her ex-husband with an emergency. The episode builds up to the reveal of deep secrets that could change everything as the family gets together.

Charles Halford: More to know about the actor behind Higgins

Charles Halford, born February 28, 1980, is an American actor with a distinctive voice and diverse film and TV roles. Halford has excelled in live-action and voice-over roles throughout his career. He became famous for playing Chas Chandler on NBC's Constantine. This supernatural series showed his versatility, combining action, drama, and a compelling backstory.

In addition to Constantine, Halford played Big John in Netflix's Outer Banks. Halford, the father of Chase Stokes' John B, complicates the plot, making his death in the third season a turning point. His performance in Outer Banks was praised for portraying a character who started out good but became a villain, challenging viewers' views of family and loyalty.

Other notable TV appearances include The Walking Dead, where Halford played Yago in Season 8, Episode 4. Animation films like The Death of Superman and video games like Rise of the Tomb Raider have featured his voice as Konstantin. He is known for his deep, commanding voice that adds eerie gravitas to his gaming roles.

Halford, a versatile actor in film and television, is known for his supporting roles in feature films. His villainous to sympathetic roles in Logan Lucky, Bad Times at the El Royale, and True Detective show his versatility. His versatility has made him popular among fans of various genres.

Chicago Med episodes are available to stream on Peacock.