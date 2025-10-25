Complete cast breakdown of Chicago Med season 11: Who plays Who & where you’ve seen them before

Chicago Med Season 11 © Peacock

Chicago Med season 11 premiered on October 1, 2025, on NBC. The show airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC and the following day on Peacock. Season 11 will feature more heartbreaking moments, medical decisions, and life-or-death situations.

In the eleventh season, Gaffney's doctors and staff struggle with personal and professional issues and increasingly difficult medical cases. The series surprises with unexpected pregnancies, twists and tough decisions. S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Jessy Schram, Luke Mitchell, Steven Weber, Sarah Ramos, Darren Barnet, and Nick Gehlfuss reprise their roles.

Chicago Med Season 11: Exploring Main Cast of the series

S. Epatha Merkerson plays Sharon Goodwin

S. Epatha Merkerson plays the Chief of Patient and Medical Services, Sharon Goodwin. Goodwin makes tough hospital decisions as its consistent leader. She balances patient care with hospital politics, making some of the toughest season calls.

Merkerson played Lt. Anita Van Buren on Law & Order for 17 seasons. Lincoln, Lackawant Blues, Jacob's Ladder, and Terminator 2: Judgment Day had some of her notable performances. Merkerson also appeared in Poker Face and Deception.

Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer

Steven Weber plays Dr. Dean Archer, a smart, direct ER doctor. Archer balances high-stakes procedures with personal and professional issues throughout the season.

Weber is best known for playing Wings' Brian Hackett. He has appeared in various TV shows, including 13 Reasons Why, NCIS: New Orleans, and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip. Weber has also starred in The Shining miniseries and made appearances in Ballers.

Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher

Jessy Schram plays OB/GYN Dr. Hannah Asher, who struggles personally and professionally. Asher will face emotional and difficult medical decisions in Season 11 as a doctor managing complex pregnancies.

Schram is known for her roles in Veronica Mars and Falling Skies. She has also appeared in Once Upon a Time as Cinderella and starred in Life, Last Resort, and Nashville.

Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles

Dr. Daniel Charles is the Chief of Psychiatry. Charles tackles challenging mental health crises and guides the staff through emotional hurdles.

Platt played notable roles in The West Wing, Flatliners, The Three Musketeers, and Frost/Nixon. He has earned multiple Emmy nominations for his work on The West Wing and Nip/Tuck.

Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley

Dr. Mitch Ripley, played by Luke Mitchell, is an emergency physician who thinks quickly and stays calm under pressure. As Ripley bonds with coworkers, his personal life becomes important to the season.

Mitchell is an Australian actor known for roles in Home and Away and Neighbours. He appeared on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Blindspot, and The Tomorrow People. Mitchell also starred in Big Sky and The Code.

Sarah Ramos as Dr. Caitlin Lenox

Dr. Caitlin Lenox is the Chief of the Emergency Department in Chicago Med season 11. Lenox is a trusted Gaffney leader with sharp decision-making. She will face medical issues and a diagnosis throughout the season.

Parenthood made Ramos famous as Haddie Braverman. She appeared in The Catch, The Affair, The Bear and City Girl, and Midnight Texas.

Darren Barnet played Dr. John Frost

Dr. John Frost, played by Darren Barnet, is a pediatrician. His dedication to patients makes him popular at Gaffney. Season 11 presents emotional and medical challenges for Frost.

Barnet became a household name as Paxton Hall-Yoshida in Never Have I Ever. He has also starred in romantic comedies like Love Hard and Anyone But You. Barnet’s other roles include This Is Us, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

Special appearances

Lorena Diaz as Doris Perez

Marie Tredway as Trinidad Campos

Brennan Brown as Dr. Sam Abrams

Jeremy Shouldis as Dr. Marty Peterson

What happened in Chicago Med season 11, episode 4

After Will and Natalie return, Chicago Med season 11, episode 4 focuses on medical cases of the week. Dr. Mitch Ripley searches for his phone charger and finds Dr. John Frost asleep in the on-call room. Frost says he arrived early to rest before his shift. He meets an immunodeficient girl, Cora, his patient. Frost comforts her as she describes feeling trapped in her "fishbowl" room and offers decorating tips to make her feel cozy.

A stem cell transplant is needed as Cora's condition worsens and she may have sepsis. When her mother's test results show she's not a match and may not be Cora's biological mother, the team faces a new twist. The stem cell test is approved by Lily, another potential biological mother, after Goodwin finds her. After Lily discovers Cora is her biological mother, tensions rise. Despite initial difficulties, Goodwin mediates Cora's treatment agreement for the women.

Dr. Dean Archer and Dr. Daniel Charles investigate a man who amputated his hand. The patient admits to violent thoughts but denies endangering anyone.

Chicago Med season 11 episodes are available to stream on Peacock.