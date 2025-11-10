Chicago Med season 11 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Dr. Ripley and Dr. Hannah (Image via Instagram / nbconechicago)

Chicago Med season 11 episode 7 arrives on NBC on Wednesday November 12, 2025 with another hour full of emotional moments and medical tension. The episode focuses on Dr. Charles growing suspicious of a colleague. Lenox makes a risky choice to protect a patient. Hannah and Archer handle a tough cancer case that also tests their changing relationship.

Season 11 has already delivered a heavy run of stories and the last episode pushed everyone deeper into personal struggles. Sharon Goodwin faced painful decisions about Bert’s declining health while the rest of the ED tried to juggle hard medical emergencies with complicated issues in their own lives. All of it lifts the stakes heading into episode 7.

Episode 6 also followed Ripley Frost Asher and several young patients whose emergencies revealed hidden tension and shifting relationships. It mixed hospital drama with emotional conflict outside the ED as characters faced heartbreak, secrets, and new pressures. Now that so many storylines have opened up, viewers are waiting to see how everything unfolds next.

Chicago Med season 11 episode 7 airs on Wednesday

Chicago Med season 11 episode 7 will air on Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC and stays in its regular One Chicago time slot. Fans can expect it to arrive right on time as the show continues its weekly release. The episode brings new emotional moments and tough medical cases for the team as the season keeps building.

Where to watch Chicago Med season 11 episode 7

Chicago Med season 11 episode 7 will air on NBC and will stream the next day on Peacock. Fans can watch it with a Peacock Premium plan that costs $10.99 each month or $109.99 each year. The ad-free Premium Plus plan costs 16.99 dollars a month or 169.99 dollars a year, and some students and Apple TV users can get special discounts.

What to expect from Chicago Med season 11 episode 7

Episode 7 will focus on both personal and work tensions. Charles starts to question a colleague’s motives, which could create problems across the ED. Lenox makes a bold decision for a patient that might cause conflict or lead to consequences.

At the same time, Hannah and Archer handle a difficult case with a young father battling cancer while also dealing with their changing relationship and the emotions tied to her pregnancy. All three storylines promise an intense episode that mixes character growth with high-stakes medical drama and sets up important changes as the season moves forward.

A brief recap of episode 6 before Chicago Med season 11 episode 7 arrives

Episode 6, titled “The Story of Us,” focused on Bert’s fall and the hard choices his family faced after discovering his hematoma. His advance directive caused tension, especially with David, who returned after months away and tried to intervene while the rest of the family respected Bert’s wishes.

David’s emotional confession that Bert was not his biological father changed the family dynamic. Meanwhile, Ripley dealt with Sadie’s growing worries about their future. Asher guided both Sadie and Naomi through personal challenges, and Frost faced unexpected workplace chemistry.

By the end, Goodwin’s family said their goodbyes, relationships were strained, and several doctors reached new emotional turning points as the season moved toward its next chapter.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Chicago Med season 11 on NBC and Peacock.