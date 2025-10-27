Chicago Med season 11 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

The upcoming episode 5 of Chicago Med Season 11 will drop on October 29, 2025

The exciting storyline of Chicago Med season 11 episode 5 is slated to drop on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, on NBC, at 8 pm ET. The episode, titled What’s Hiding in the Dark, is expected to bring out personal lives and interpersonal clashes to the fore. As always, medical emergencies will remain the central focus throughout the episode.

Chicago Med season 11 premiered on October 1, 2025, and has been dropping a new episode every Wednesday. A quick recap of the first four episodes shows Doris stepping up as the Charge Nurse after Maggie’s exit. The first episode, titled We All Fall Down, presented Archer struggling to accept becoming a 64-year-old father to Asher’s baby. Meanwhile, Charles, Frost, Naomi and Lenox were seen immersed in their duties.

The second episode, titled A Game of Inches, revolved around Jasper, a drug mule. While Will Halstead brought in the teenager, a cocaine dealer waved a gun at Lenox to demand the stash in Jasper’s stomach. As Lenox refused, the perp fired rounds. Owen, Halstead’s stepson, who was visiting the hospital with him, was shot in the firing.

Chicago Med season 11 episode 3 continued the plot as Owen’s pregnant mother, Manning, insisted on donating a kidney to her son. The procedure was a success, sparing the unborn baby. Meanwhile, Owen’s journals told Halstead about the boy’s liking for the latter. As such, Halstead proposed to legally adopt Owen.

Found Family, the fourth episode of season 11, presented Theo Ramari as the new psychiatric researcher promoting the fMRI machine for automated diagnosis. Meanwhile, Lenox helped a domestic abuse patient while Frost’s treatment of an autoimmune patient brought forth an IVF mix-up. Moreover, Ripley forced Frost to be his roommate to ride through the debt the latter incurred.

Chicago Med season 11 episode 5: Release day, date and time

As mentioned before, fans can catch the upcoming Chicago Med season 11 episode 5 at 8 pm ET. The breakdown for the airing time and date for some of the time zones is given in the table below.

Airing time for Chicago Med Season 11 episode 5 Zones Day and Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, October 29, 2025 5 pm Central Time Wednesday, October 29, 2025 7 pm Eastern Time Wednesday, October 29, 2025 8 pm Brazil Time Wednesday, October 29, 2025 9 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, October 30, 2025 1 am Central European Time Thursday, October 30, 2025 2 am South African Time Thursday, October 30, 2025 2 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, October 30, 2025 5.30 am S Korea/ Japan Time Thursday, October 30, 2025 10 am Australian ES Time Thursday, October 30, 2025 12 pm

Chicago Med season 11 episode 5: Where to catch the upcoming episode

As fans already know, NBC airs the new episodes on the designated dates as decided before on its channel. As such, the upcoming episode 5 will drop at the above-mentioned time on the local regular NBC channel. For viewers with no cable TV package, the live NBC show will be available through other television services such as Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu with LiveTV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, etc.

Fans unable to access the channels or missing the live show at its regular time can stream it on Peacock the next day. Incidentally, a monthly membership for Peacock Premium costs $10.99.

Chicago Med season 11 episode 5: The expected storyline

The upcoming episode is titled, What’s Hiding in the Dark. As per Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis for episode 5 says:

“A personal clash between Asher and Archer reaches a breaking point; Charles and Ripley uncover a rare neurological disorder in a patient; Goodwin's personal life is put to the test.”

As per the synopsis, Dr. Ripley will likely have a patient with neurological problems that he has trouble pinning down. Once they realize that it is a rare disorder, Ripley may reach out to Dr. Charles for the psychological analysis and further treatment.

Meanwhile, the friction between Hannah Asher and Dean Archer will likely escalate against the backdrop of Asher’s pregnancy and the silence surrounding it. Elsewhere, Sharon Goodwin’s personal life will be in focus as situations surrounding her will challenge the balance.

Tune in to NBC on October 29, 2025, to catch the upcoming fifth episode of Chicago Med season 11, or stream it the next day.