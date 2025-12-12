“My husband is too busy torturing me”: Dorit opens up about her strained relationship with ex-husband in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Image via Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 15, Episode 2, has finally aired on Bravo TV. Dorit seemingly had an emotional breakdown as she sat with her friends,

Kyle soon asked Dorit whether she had gone on any dates. She soon opened up about her life, revealing how her husband is trying to hinder some of her plans for her children to visit their grandparents in Florida, she said,

“My husband is too busy torturing me.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Dorit opens up about co-parenting with PK

Dorit and her estranged husband, PK, announced their separation last year in May 2024. The two share a son, Jagger, 11, and a daughter, Phoenix, 9. The RHOBH alum has claimed that PK does not give her any money as she is expected to pay for everything. While talking about her ongoing issues with her estranged husband, Dorit revealed to her friends,

“He is back in LA. My kids are supposed to go to Florida with their grandparents, They’re so excited about going to Florida and PK is now — I got a letter today from the lawyer saying that he’s going to block it.”

She went on to say that the separation might have also changed their son’s behaviour, as she pointed out,

“Jagger has been walking around like he’s got the weight of the world. I don’t see my son anymore. Do you know how heartbreaking that is for a mother?” Dorit said, getting emotional. “He’s asking for my dad. Not his own father, for my father.”

Dorit talks about financial issues with estranged husband PK

While talking about her and PK’s divorce, Dorit said in the confessional clip that she seemingly broke down while discussing how her kids continue to be impacted by her and PK’s divorce.

“My kids, they needed love and support, and just to be around family,” she explained. “This is the first time I’m seeing the impact of mine and PK’s divorce and it’s ripping my heart out of my chest.”

The two are also having some financial issues, while saying,

“I’ve not had a conversation with PK to learn what he’s expecting me to pay or what he’s paying,” she alleged in her confessional. “I just found out from the business manager [that] if he decides he’s no longer paying something, it lands right in my lap. I don’t know what’s coming, when it’s coming.”

Dorit further said about PK, in her confessional clip,

"It’s like he’s dumped a lot of things in my lap without any notice,” she added, noting that she’s since hired a divorce attorney and new business manager.”

Dorit later said that her estranged husband believes that he is doing more than enough, while she doesn’t even know what he is doing.

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Bravo and can be streamed the next day on Peacock. Stay tuned for more updates.