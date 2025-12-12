From Hell’s Kitchen to Heathrow: Gordon Ramsay relaunches plane food market for modern travellers

Hell's Kitchen star chef Gordon Ramsay. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Hell's Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay has never been one to stay still. From hot times on the Fox show to managing places to eat around the world, he always pushes to uplift how and where folks dine.

That same vision first got to Heathrow Airport in 2008, when he started the first Plane Food in Terminal 5. Made for £2.5 million, it was his first airport eatery and one of his oldest steps into fast, easy eating.

Long ago, the thought was to give travelers good food, quick service, and a light menu with no thick sauces, also take-away “cool boxes” made for in-flight eating.

Seventeen years later, as airports and people changed, Ramsay also changed his strategy and model. In late 2025, he officially reopened the place as Plane Food Market, a new, market-like spot made to fit the speed, needs, and tastes of today’s worldwide travellers.

The new launch puts many of his best brands, Lucky Cat, Street Burger, Street Pizza, and Gordon Ramsay Fish and Chips, under one roof.

More info about the Hell's Kitchen chef’s new Plane Food Market explored

Heathrow’s Terminal 5 greets over 30 million people each year, and the airport as a whole reached a record of 83.9 million travelers in 2024.

With that sort of crowd, the need for good food choices has never been more significant. Ramsay noticed the chance to bring more, bigger, livelier, and varied options to the terminal, and the new Plane Food Market shows that goal.

Instead of a regular restaurant, the changed area works more like a food market. Visitors can get something quick, eat for a full meal, or take food away to enjoy after getting on.

The eatery opens each day at 5:00 am until 9:30 pm at night, serving all kinds of people from early risers to families hur͏rying for evening flights.

The inside has a big open bar, a busy fast-service spot, and cooks making food where customers can see. The seats are plain and useful, but the vibe feels lively, modern, and full of energy.

The best place in the whole market is the Lucky Cat counter. It’s known for fancy, Asian-style meals. Lucky Cat offers tastes that are hard to get at an airport.

Some of the best items are: Spicy tuna rolls, Nigiri, Bonito fried duck leg bao, Pork gyoza, and GFC (Gordon Ramsay's Fried Chicken), and Sashimi choices!

For folks who want something old and cozy, this spot has: Fish and fries, A prawn mix, and dips like curry & mango or sriracha aioli.

A top pick for folks who love cozy food, Street Burger has: The Basic Smash, Spicy Cheese Smash, and Huge travel-friendly smash burgers.

Great for groups and families, Street Pizza has slices like: Pepperoni, Beef Short Rib Pie, and Vegan 'Nduja.

This place, by Hell's Kitchen star chef, also serves wings with dips from savory and sweet chili mix to super hot Street Sauce. Even with all the fresh things, Ramsay made sure to hold on to some favorites from the old Plane Food list.

Loyal fans can still get: Full English breakfast, Butter chicken curry, and a͏ famous Idiot Sandwich with slow-cooked barbecued beef brisket.

Many meals, including burgers, fish and chips, and pizza, come in at about £17–£18, which seems right for Heathrow. But some things stretch the limit. The chicken Caesar salad is £23.50, and the fried duck leg bao from Lucky Cat costs a high £35, making it one of the costliest meals on the menu.

Hell's Kitchen chef Gordon Ramsay Restaurants now runs in 31 places in the UK and 61 others around the globe, with locations in the US, Dubai, France, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Lots of the brands shown in Plane Food Market: Street Pizza, Street Burger, Fish & Chips, and Lucky Cat already have busy spots all over the world. Putting them all in one crowded airport makes a world stage for his set of restaurants.

Ramsay has also been said to be making a Netflix show, adding more fun to the time of the relaunch.

The fresh concept combines good food, speedy service, and a London look into one lively spot in Terminal 5, with Heathrow expecting over 84 million travelers in 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.