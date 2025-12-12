"You're anxious, you're a little nervous:" Chef Jayden describes the competition on Hell's Kitchen before getting eliminated

Jaden from Hell's Kitchen (Image via Instagram/@chefjaydencanady)

Hell's Kitchen season 24 episode 11, titled "Charity Dinner From Hell," premiered on Thursday, December 11, 2025, and saw intense competition among the Red and Blue teams, who competed to win.

The episode saw Ramsay announcing that the teams have to make a Chinese menu: dumplings, stir fry, noodles, and sweet and sour.

But with a twist: firstly, two chefs would start, and then Ramsay would announce "Switch!" and a second pair must jump in immediately, taking over the cooking with just 10 seconds to catch up where they stand.

The second challenge was to make a five-course meal for a charity dinner for Feeding America and Stand Up To Cancer. Each chef from both teams would lead the four dishes respectively, while the dessert was supposed to be made collectively by both teams.

Lastly, the Red Team won the challenge thanks to their momentum and teamwork, while the Blue Team's Henry had to nominate two teammates for elimination.

He took Anthony and Jaden's names with Chef Gordon Ramsay ultimately sending Jaden home in the latest episode of Hell's Kitchen.

Jayden Canady had spoken to Fox6 just before the episode revealed his elimination, published on December 11, 2025, where he opened up on the challenges of being on the show, as he told:

"You’re anxious, you’re a little nervous, you’re trying to get all the vendors and all of your employees and the scheduling and everything all into one, it has to be cohesive.”

Here's what Jaden said in the interview about being a part of Hell's Kitchen

Chef Jaden joined the interview ahead of the new Hell’s Kitchen episode, and he spoke openly about where things stand in the competition. He described how exciting the season has been so far, saying,

“So far, as you can see, this competition has been really exciting. Up until this point, a lot of cool challenges, a lot of great guest chefs and judges being part of the show. It’s a lot of fun and really, really exciting to be a part of it.”

When asked to compare life as a working chef to the pressure of Hell’s Kitchen, Jaden explained that the show pushes contestants far beyond the everyday pace of restaurant work. He compared it to the intensity of a chef’s first major event, saying,

“Yes, that’s actually a great analogy I would give to compare it to would be a chef’s first buyout or a chef’s first major party, right? You’re anxious, you’re a little nervous, you’re trying to get all the vendors and all of your employees and the scheduling and everything all into one, it has to be cohesive.”

He added that this reflects Hell’s Kitchen dinner service, explaining,

“You’re being thrown into a kitchen, you’re being thrown into a situation you don’t know, you have no idea what the menu is going to be comprised of, you have no idea who’s going to be coming in to be having that meal that evening. So it’s very similar to how your nerves are kind of being played with.”

Jaden also talked about how his roots shape the flavors he brings to the show. He spoke warmly about Milwaukee, saying,

“Milwaukee has my heart when it comes to bold flavors. Milwaukee is a hidden gem, right? People don’t think about Milwaukee when they think good food, good flavors. But that’s exactly where my mind goes.”

Sharing some of the foods that inspire him, the Massachusetts representative counted on pizza, pasties, and all the home-and-away spots that provide good nachos and sandwiches.

He said that people don’t always recognize that “it’s all packed with flavor,” and noted with a smile that “we steal a little bit of swag from Chicago too when it comes to hot dogs and pizza and things like that.”

Even though he now works in Massachusetts, Jaden made it clear that Milwaukee remains a core part of who he is. When asked how the Wisconsin representative was doing, he responded confidently,

“Still here. Alive and well. Milwaukee will always be a part of me and always be home, number one. Grew up here and still doing us proud. And good to hear that Team Wisconsin has also shown out.”

Now, as Jaden got eliminated, seven chefs remain on Hell's Kitchen: Anaiya Marie, Anthony Leonard, Cydni Stickney, Ellie Parker, Henry Johnson, Jada Vidal, and Lisa Rivera.

They would now compete to get one step closer to the title, a Head Chef position at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard, Connecticut, and $250,000 prize.

Stay tuned for more updates.