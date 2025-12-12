“I can also be private and discreet”: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kyle talks about her dating life

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Image via Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kyle Richards recently paid a visit to ex ex-husband Mauricio. While the visit started on a cordial note, things soon took an unexpected turn after the two began to talk about their dating life since the separation.

The two had earlier opened up about the possibility of getting back together. However, Kyle was not pleased with Mauricio asking her about her dating life, as she said,

“Yes, I have dated since Mau and I have been separated. But I can also be private and discreet.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kyle Richards opens up about her current situation with Mauricio

As Kyle and Mauricio talked about their dating life, Kyle opened up about Mauricio’s living arrangements, which were not what the two had initially planned. The RHOBH alum later said in the confessional clip,

“Originally we had said that Mau would leave his place in the high-rise for six months and then we would have a discussion after. But Mau went from leasing on high rise to this place without me knowing. I feel like it brings us further away from the conversation of potentially fixing things in the future. I don’t need to parade around showing it off to everyone.”

When Kyle asked Mauricio what his daughters have to say about his dating life since the separation, Mauricio said,

“I mean little bit of teasing, they told me I am in my h** stage. That’s what the girls said.”

In the recent episode, Kyle was talking to Erika Jayne about her dating life and revealed that her exposure to the limelight might have ended her previous relationship, as she told Erika,

“I’ve told everybody just to be honest. I am not a liar. Since separating from Mau, I was in a relationship. I was at a very vulnerable place in my life and I fell hard for this person. All of the speculation, gossiping and talking is what ended it. This is not for everyone.”

Mauricio opened up about the possibility of getting back together with Kyle in the future

In an interview with The Mirror, Mauricio was asked about his equation with Kyle. He opened up about the possibility of a potential reconciliation, saying,

“Who knows? I have no idea what my story is, Currently, I'm taking it one day at a time," he added. "I'm moving a day at a time. I'm enjoying my life today, and whatever happens in the future will happen in its own timeWe don't close any doors," he explained. "You never say never. Never. You never know. She's amazing. She's my life partner and that's the bottom line. And we've been married. We were both married super young. I was 25 years old. We were together for 27 years of success. Who knows where this goes?"

Mauricio explained how he thinks they never stopped anything, as he pointed out,

“I can tell you that one of the unique things about Kyle and me is that we have lived our lives on and off screen for real. All of our lives have been real, and so we've never had to think about, like, 'Hey, we're now on screen. We're now off-screen. What are we going to do? How are we going to act? What are we going to say?' We've never had to go through that. It's always been real, and it's just who we are, so it's easy. We don't have to pretend. It just is what it is."

Stay tuned for more updates.