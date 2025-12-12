Hell’s Kitchen: Michelin star chef Buddha Lo joined Gordon Ramsay as a guest judge, while Jojo Siwa appeared for the charity dinner

Hell's Kitchen season 24 (Image via Fox)

Hell's Kitchen season 24's latest episode saw the eight chefs competing to win the challenge, divided into Red and Blue teams, to win the head chef position at Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen restaurant at Foxwoods Resort Casino, along with the title and $250,000.

Episode 11 premiered on Thursday, December 11, 2025, on Fox, and also featured some famous personalities, such as Michelin star chef Buddha Lo, who joined chef Gordon Ramsay to judge the first challenge.

Ramsay challenged the two teams to work in sync while cooking four different Chinese dishes: dumplings, a sweet and sour dish, stir fry, and noodles.

The surprise, however, was that two cooks from each kitchen would begin making all four meals and then switch with͏ the other two members of a team as soon as Ramsay said "Swap."

Another guest showed up on Hell's Kitchen for the charity meal: Singer, dancer, actor, and Dancing with the Stars competitor Jojo Siwa, who ate with a Feeding America group among the special guests at the meal.

The teams had to cook five meals for the two groups: Feeding America and Stand Up To Cancer. Each cook from both groups had to be in charge of one meal, and the last sweet was given out together by both groups.

Ramsay declared the Red Team won the task. While Jayden from Team Blue was finally out of Hell's Kitchen, the battle among the remaining seven chefs continued.

Anaiya Marie, Anthony Leonard, Cydni Stickney, Ellie Parker, Henry Johnson, Jada Vidal, and Lisa Rivera remained competing for the title, a Head Chef position at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard, Connecticut, and $250,000 prize.

Who is the Hell's Kitchen guest judge, Buddha Lo? Details explored

Buddha Lo is a well-known chef from Australia. He grew up in Port Douglas, Australia, where his family had a Chinese eatery called Jade Inn.

By age 12, he was helping out in the kitchen, and at 14, he spent weekends working at a five-star resort!

At 17, Buddha went to Melbourne to learn at the William Angliss Institute while working at Matteo’s, a well-known two-hat eatery.

Before he finished school, he got a sought-after scholarship to work in France at the two-Michelin-star Château Cordeillan-Bages, an early sign of his growing skill.

When he came back to Austr͏alia, he joined chef Raymond Capaldi and became head cook of Hare & Grace when just 19.

He then went to London to train at the three-Michelin-star Restaurant Gordon Ramsay with Clare Smyth and Matt Abé, winning the Gordon Ramsay Excellence Award and getting a chance in top European kitchens.

After a few years in Europe and Australia, Buddha moved to New York City to be part of the group at Eleven Madison Park.

In 2019, he got the job as Chef Boss of Huso, a secret-style tasting-menu place tucked behind Marky’s Caviar. His neat style and storytelling plates quickly got praise.

When Huso and Marky’s Caviar shifted to Tribeca in 2025, the bigger restaurant got its first Michelin star under his lead.

Along the way, Buddha also worked like an ambassador for brands such as Lavazza, Tabasco, and Saratoga Springs Water.

Buddha became well-known around the world through his good luck on TV. He won Top Chef: Houston in 2022 and gave the win to his dead dad.

Just a few months later, he came back for Top Chef: World All-Stars, where he learned about British food a lot before they filmed.

He then won the season, being the first two-time Top Chef winner in the show’s past.

Today, Buddha Lo keeps going to test kitchen limits as the main cook and co-owner of Huso, honoring fancy foods, mostly caviar, and giving careful, well-made tasting meals.

