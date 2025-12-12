Hell’s Kitchen season 24 episode 11 recap: Teams face pressure in a high-stakes challenge and a charity service

Hell's Kitchen season 24 (Image via FOX One)

Hell’s Kitchen season 24's latest episode, which premiered on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on FOX, delivered an intense night of the season, combining a tag-team challenge with a charity dinner service for two organisations: Feeding America and Stand Up To Cancer.

The Red Team won the challenge with its calm and momentum, while the Blue Team, which was trailing behind in each round, could only meet one dish's standards as set by their competitors and therefore lost.

In the end, Chef Gordon Ramsay asked Henry to nominate two teammates for elimination, with Jayden getting eliminated from the competition, leaving Hell's Kitchen on his birthday.

Here's what happened on Hell's Kitchen in the latest episode

The latest episode of Hell's Kitchen, titled aptly “Charity Dinner From Hell,” begins with chef Ramsay explaining that the challenge is all about teamwork.

Each team had to create a Chinese menu featuring dumplings, stir-fry, noodles and a sweet-and-sour dish. They had just 10 minutes to plan before heading to the stoves.

However, there was a twist: Ramsay announced that two chefs would start working on all four dishes, and halfway through, he would shout “Switch!” and the second pair of chefs must instantly jump in and take over.

With only 45 minutes to wrap everything up, switches happen fast, and both kitchens face miscommunication. Finally, the dishes were ready to be judged by Ramsay and guest judge Buddha Lo.

The Red Team won the challenge by a score of 3–2, earning a private tour of the Mashantucket Pequot Museum, which is the world’s largest Native American museum, and received a set of HexClad pans.

The Blue Team, meanwhile, got punished by sorting compost, digging through dumpsters and dealing with trash.

Charity Dinner Service on Hell's Kitchen

The teams had to perform a dinner service as part of a charity event supporting Feeding America and Stand Up To Cancer. VIP guests enter the dining room, including JoJo Siwa.

Each chef had to lead one course, and all of them would collectively serve the final dessert, a soufflé.

The first course was scallops, led by Anaiya in Red and Henry in Blue. While both teams hit a few bumps, they manage to get the plates out cleanly.

The second course was capellini. Lisa for the Red and Anthony for the Blue lead the course. Anaiya kept shouting over Lisa, creating tension, and Anthony struggled to lead.

The Blue Team got late in plating, and Ramsay discovers they’re missing an entire dish, adding to the pressure.

Cydni and Jayden take the lead of the next course: duck. The Red Team struggles with the rice, but they recover and send out their dishes on time.

The Blue Team once again falls behind, and Jayden’s pacing issues become noticeable. Ramsay’s frustration grows as the delays persist.

For the fourth course, Ellie leads for Red and Jada leads for Blue. Ramsay specifically asks the teams to deliver filet mignons with harmony, but only the Red Team manages to deliver their perfectly cooked steaks within their 11-minute target.

While the Blue Team lags yet again, as their vegetables were not cooked properly.

Moving on to the final dish, passionfruit soufflés, Anaiya accidentally breaks a blender within seconds, but they recover quickly and send out their desserts first. The Blue Team, as usual, is walking behind.

Hell's Kitchen season 24 episode 11: results and elimination

Ramsay named the Red Team as the clear winners of the charity dinner. He tells the Blue Team that Henry’s scallops were the only course that matched the Red Team’s standard.

Henry, who had prepared the scallops, had to choose two chefs for elimination, nominating Jayden and Anthony after a lot of confusion and skepticism.

Ramsay ultimately sends Jayden home, acknowledging Jayden’s passion, but reminds the group that he dropped a dish during a challenge and continued to struggle with pacing during service.

Stay tuned for more updates.