The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Erika Jayne reveals how she started her career as a DJ

Erika Jayne (Image via Instagram/@theprettymess)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Erika Jayne has always been connected to music. Erika’s mother, Renee Chahoy, is a trained pianist and piano teacher who had earlier introduced Erika to the world of music.

As Erika began her career as a go-go dancer in the early '90s, while exploring a career in acting, she later relocated to Los Angeles. It was here that she kick-started her career as a performer under the name Erika Jayne. While talking about her career choices, the Bravo star told People,

“Erika Jayne was born out of rebellion. I like to break the rules.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Erika Jayne’s musical career through the years

Erika released her first song, Roller Coaster, in 2007. This release was soon followed by her debut album, Pretty Mess. The Artist has since then released several tracks, including "How Many F*cks," "Painkiller" and "XXPEN$IVE."

Erika’s song "Drip" went on to feature in the Academy Award-winning film "Anora" in 2024. The television personality displayed her singing abilities in The Masked Singer season 13. Her life has been documented in the two-part documentary series "Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde." The documentary aired on Bravo in 2024. In a social media post, Erika Jayne shared her journey into the music business and what it means to her.

"Music has always been my constant — my first love, my escape, my heartbeat," she wrote. "From performing as a singer, dancer, and actress growing up, to legendary nights in New York City in the late 80's, crate-digging for vinyls and losing my spark in the underground club scene — that's where the spark truly began."

Erika Jayne admits that she hopes her ex Tom Girardi “dies before he goes to prison”

Erika Jayne made a big confession about her ex-husband, Tom Girardi, who is currently serving a seven-year sentence. In the recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Jayne invited fellow co-star Sutton Stracke to a spa day. Jayne told Sutton that she is still not over Girardi's legal issues or imprisonment. She tells Sutton Stracke,

“I'm heartbroken. It f------ sucks knowing that person and being married to that person for so long. Then to see him walk down the courtroom steps like that knowing he's going to die in prison, that's heavy on any level. I don't know, but I've thought that same thing, 'What do I do?' I said this to somebody the other day, I just kind of hoped he'd die before he'd go to prison, just so he could get it over with."

Erika admitted that she has realised through a lot of therapy that sometimes it is not about getting closure, but it is something that one has to close themselves off to. The RHOBH alum stated how she is still fighting her way out of this and still has civil cases that are in motion. As she points out,

“I don't know that I'll ever get away from any of this. I don't know what happens to me in the end."

Stay tuned for more updates.