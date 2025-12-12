"All will be revealed in due time": Timothée Chalamet responds to whether he really is British rapper EsDeeKid

EsDeeKid is still a mystery, and Timothée Chalamet just helped keep it that way. During a UK radio appearance, the actor was asked directly if he is the masked British rapper, and he did not deny it in a clean, final way. Instead, he teased the rumor with the line,

“All will be revealed in due time,”

which instantly became the new headline quote. For the audience, the moment matters less as proof and more as fuel. The theory has been spreading online because the rapper keeps his face covered, fans think their eyes match, and a few London breadcrumbs have been stitched into a story.

Chalamet’s response keeps the meme alive while he is in the middle of a major promo run for Marty Supreme, giving the internet a mystery to chase without confirming anything.

“All will be revealed in due time”: Timothée Chalamet addresses the EsDeeKid rumor on Heart Breakfast

The EsDeeKid question came up during Timothée Chalamet’s stop on the UK radio show Heart Breakfast on December 11, when the hosts brought up the viral fan theory that he is the masked rapper’s real identity.

The conversation landed because the internet has spent weeks comparing the rapper’s visible features to the actor’s, especially the eyes, and because the rapper’s anonymity invites this kind of guessing game. Chalamet’s first move was to shut it down without shutting it down. As per a People.com report dated December 11, 2025, Timothée Chalamet said,

“I got no comment on that. No, I mean, I got no comment.”

That phrasing mattered because it sounded like a deliberate pause rather than a firm denial, which is exactly what conspiracy theories feed on. The hosts then pushed the point by bringing up the similarities fans keep citing, including the eye comparisons and a skull scarf sighting. Chalamet responded like someone who understood the bit and wanted to keep the tone playful, without giving the internet a definitive quote to clip as “proof.” Timothée said,

“I’ve got two words on that,”

Before hesitating, laughing, and then leaning into the tease. The Marty Supreme star said,

“Two words: All will be revealed in due time. That was a little more than two words.”

That line did two jobs at once. It acknowledged the rumor in plain language, and it framed the whole thing as something that could be revealed later, whether that means a joke, a stunt, or nothing at all. It also matched how the actor has handled viral narratives before, by neither confirming nor aggressively correcting them.

He also used the moment to remind listeners that he has publicly performed rap in the past, which is another reason the EsDeeKid theory keeps finding oxygen. Chalamet had a high school rap persona that still circulates online, and he has also played a rapper in a sketch on Saturday Night Live. He leaned into that history during the same exchange. Timothée Chalamet said,

“Let me tell you, Lil Timmy does not have the same ring to it,”

A nod to his old nickname that fans frequently cite while connecting him to EsDeeKid.

So what did he actually confirm? He confirmed that he knows the rumor, he understands why people are repeating it, and he is not interested in killing it during a radio interview. For the audience, the clean takeaway is simple. Timothée Chalamet did not say he is EsDeeKid, but his wording was designed to keep the conversation moving rather than ending it.

Why people think Timothée Chalamet is EsDeeKid: the scarf, the eyes, and the London breadcrumbs

The EsDeeKid theory works because the rapper is anonymous by design. Pitchfork’s review of Rebel notes that the Liverpudlian rapper “prefers to hide that face behind a mask,” and it describes how the project’s buzz has sparked wild headlines and identity speculation. With most of his face covered in photos and performances, fans fixate on the one consistent visual clue, which is the strip around the eyes.

British GQ traced the rumor’s early spread to a TikTok posted on November 11, where a creator laid out circumstantial “evidence,” including the eye comparisons, similar styling, and the idea that Chalamet likes rap enough to pull off a secret persona. That same piece also mentions a skull print Alexander McQueen scarf as one of the “matching” items that keeps getting referenced.

A major outlet reported that rumors ramped up after the actor attended a London show connected to Fakemink, who appears on EsDeeKid’s track LV Sandals. That kind of scene proximity is not proof, but in the logic of online sleuthing, it is treated like a clue that “connects the boards.”

Stay tuned for more updates.