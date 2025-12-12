Who went home in Hell’s Kitchen season 24 episode 11? Details explored

Jayden from Hell's Kitchen (Image via Fox)

Hell's Kitchen season 24 episode 11 premiered on Thursday, December 11, 2025, on Fox. It saw Chef Gordon Ramsay announcing a tag team challenge and a dinner service for a charity event, joined by VIP guests for organisations: Feeding America and Stand Up To Cancer.

Both teams had to prepare a Chinese menu and five cuisines in the charity dinner, with each dish led by a team member, which led to a battlefield of egos, miscommunications, and faulty leadership in the episode aptly titled “Charity Dinner From Hell.”

Lastly, the Red Team won, with Henry being the only one on the Blue Team who performed up to the mark, therefore got the power to nominate two chefs for elimination.

He nominated Anthony and Jayden after much contemplation. Chef Ramsay ultimately sent Jayden home on his birthday, while Anthony was safe.

Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the States continues with the final eight chefs competing to win the title of season 24, along with the role of head chef at Foxwoods Resort Casino and a $250,000 prize.

Here's what led to Chef Jayden's elimination in Hell's Kitchen

The latest episode of Hell's Kitchen started off with a challenge, which had the chefs required to create four Chinese dishes in 45 minutes.

The teams had to prove their teamwork by making four Chinese cuisines: dumplings, stir fry, sweet and sour, and noodles in a tag team format.

Ramsay announced that only two of the chefs would make all four dishes, and as soon as he says, "Switch," the other two chefs will jump in and continue cooking with only 10 seconds to communicate and discuss where they're at.

The Red Team won another challenge, taking it 3-2 over the Blue Team, earning a private tour at a museum, along with receiving a set of HexClad pans. Meanwhile, the Blue Team got punished and had to work on composting.

The second challenge was of charity dinner where each chef had to lead one of the four courses, and the dinner was served collectively by both teams.

The Red Team was cooking for Feeding America, and the Blue Team was cooking for Stand Up To Cancer. VIPs, including JoJo Siwa, joined the dinner.

Red Team started the first two courses without any issues and sent out all four courses smoothly.

While the Blue Team was struggling with the second course, capellini, and also lagged behind the Red Team.

The pressure increased for Blue Team when Gordon discovered there was an entire dish missing for a 10-person table.

While making the dessert, Anaiya broke the blender while Jayden struggled with his leadership.

Ultimately, the Red Team, which delivered its cuisines smoothly and timely won the challenge, and Ramsay asked Henry from Team Blue to nominate two chefs from his team to get eliminated.

Henry had three in mind, but eventually picked Anthony and Jayden.

After both chefs argued their case, Gordon chose to eliminate Jayden on his birthday, as he put it,

“Jayden was the first person in 24 seasons to drop a dish during a challenge. Then he dropped the ball during service, so I dropped him out of the competition.”

Here are the remaining chefs in Hell's Kitchen season 24 competing to win:

Anthony – Iowa Henry – Texas Anaiya – Delaware Cydni – North Carolina Ellie – Nevada Jada – Florida Lisa – California

Stay tuned for more updates.