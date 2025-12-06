Anaiya’s tensions with the Red Team continue on Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the States

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay (Image via Getty)

Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the States opened this episode with conflict inside the Red Team, and the tension centered on Anaiya after the previous elimination scare. The recent episode aired on December 4 on FOX.

The recap showed that the divide between her and her teammates increased when she said, “F**k everybody else, it’s about me now,” a statement that set the tone for the early part of the hour.

The Red Team responded with distance, and Cydni added context by saying she viewed Anaiya as “a mean girl and a bully.” The episode then moved into the annual blind taste test, a recurring challenge in which chefs identified ingredients while blindfolded.

The Red Team won with a final score of 8–5. The recap also covered Chris using his Punishment Pass on Ellie and how this decision created frustration on the Blue Team. Dinner service followed, showing errors on both sides, including undercooked risotto and steak.

The Red Team completed service early and assisted the Blue Team. Gordon Ramsay later called Chris forward for elimination, noting that his work as a culinary instructor did not match his performance in this service. The episode ended with a preview of the next challenge.

Inside the team, tension and early challenges result in Hell’s Kitchen

Anaiya’s conflict with the Red Team continued in the dorms, where her comment, “It’s about me now,” signaled her choice to work apart from the group.

The team responded by moving on without engaging in further dispute. Cydni said, “If she hates us, she hates us,” which showed how the team viewed the situation. The recap then moved into the blind taste test.

Gordon Ramsay introduced the “Is It Steak?” setup, in which a display cut of steak was revealed to be cake. The moment led into the signature taste challenge. Each chef received four items to identify.

Scores were listed in the recap, and the Red Team secured a final score of 8–5. Their reward was an afternoon of jet skiing, while the Blue Team was assigned cleanup duty. Chris swapped places with Ellie using his Punishment Pass, saying she did not “deserve the prize.”

The recap noted that Ellie was unhappy with this choice, and it became part of the early storyline. This section ended with both teams preparing for dinner service after the challenge results.

Dinner service performance and the elimination decision in Hell’s Kitchen

Dinner service began with both teams preparing standard dishes. The recap noted that Henry sent out risotto that was not fully cooked, while Chris struggled on the meat station.

Gordon said Chris’s steak was undercooked and later called his Wellington “ice cold.” The recap also showed a moment when Chris tried to fix the steak on a stove that was turned off, which became a major issue in the service.

On the Red Team, Cydni slowed down the appetizer station but later called Anaiya to assist. She said, “I need help,” which shifted the pace on their side of the kitchen. The Red Team completed service first and was told to help the Blue Team finish their remaining tables.

After the service, Gordon called the chefs together and named the Red Team the strongest group of the night. He then chose Chris for elimination without asking for nominations. Gordon said, “Tonight’s service didn’t bring out the best in him,” explaining the decision.

The episode ended with a preview that hinted the men might become too relaxed in the next challenge, while the women might face difficulty as the competition moved forward.

