Hell's Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay's take on deep-fried turkey sparks a new Thanksgiving discussion

A long-running criticism of deep-fried turkey by Gordon Ramsay resurfaced during this Thanksgiving, a topic that had been the subject of a years-long debate around the Hell’s Kitchen star.

The Chef, who attracted attention with his uncompromising culinary views and rough kitchen standards, also received new interest when his previous remarks on the holiday dish resurfaced.

His stand, which was explicitly stated in one of his earlier appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, has again been the subject of discussion among chefs and home cooks as the holiday season approaches.

Why the Hell’s Kitchen chef’s remarks continue to ignite debate

Ramsay first made headlines for his position in 2017, recalling a Thanksgiving meal in Los Angeles that left an impression for all the wrong reasons.

During the exchange, he described watching a friend deep-fry a turkey in a garage, saying,



“And there’s this big vat, and he wheeled this big bird down and deep-fat fried this thing, and it was f****ng disgusting.”



When host Stephen Colbert countered with “Oh, it’s so good,” Ramsay did not hesitate to double down.



“Dry turkey,” he replied. “There’s a reason why we only eat that bird once a year — herb butter, beautifully done, bacon on top, but not deep-fried. From a chef’s point of view, come on.”



The Hell's Kitchen celebrity has achieved fame through his straightforward criticisms, and his comments keep raising debate every time Thanksgiving is in sight.

This year was not any different, as culinary experts revived the advantages and disadvantages of deep-frying turkey in reaction to the position maintained by Ramsay.

Becky Geisel, owner of Bex Kitchen & Catering, offered her perspective by acknowledging the appeal while warning of the risks involved. She said,



“There’s no denying that frying produces incredible flavor, especially when using peanut oil, and that gorgeous golden, crispy skin is hard to beat. The cooking time is also much faster than roasting, which can be appealing when you’re feeding a crowd.”



Yet Geisel emphasized why she avoids the technique. “You only have one attempt at getting it right,” she said, pointing to the gallons of oil and the logistics of heating, handling, and disposing of it. She also noted the safety hazards:



“The process is also messy and potentially dangerous. The turkey must be completely dry before it goes into the fryer, or the moisture can cause the hot oil to splatter or overflow.”



With people gathering near the cooking area on Thanksgiving, she added, the risk becomes amplified. Instead, Geisel prefers dry brining, explaining that the method



“locks in moisture, enhances the natural flavor, and creates tender, juicy meat with beautifully crisp skin with no fryer required.” She added that roasting is “less wasteful, safer, and allows the focus to stay where it should be: sharing good food and good company.”



Danielle Vauthy, a professional chef for the grocery service Hungryroot, gave a balanced account of why deep-fried turkey remains a popular choice for many households.



“Deep-frying a turkey delivers exceptionally moist meat because the hot oil seals in the juices almost instantly,” she said. “The skin comes out ultra-crispy, offering a satisfying crunch that many oven-roasted turkeys lack.”



Still, she echoed the limitations that make the technique difficult for casual cooks. She said,



“There is also a lot of room for error, from wrong oil temperature to improper turkey prep, so it demands precision and attention.”



Specialty equipment, outdoor setup, and safety precautions make the process, in her words,



“best to let a professional chef or restaurant handle… unless you're well-equipped, highly cautious and confident with the process.”



For viewers and fans of Hell’s Kitchen, Ramsay’s culinary judgments often carry an air of finality, yet this particular debate remains deeply personal for many families who associate the frying method with holiday tradition.

While Ramsay champions herb butter and oven roasting as the proper path to a moist turkey, others — Colbert included — continue to defend the flavor and texture of the fried version.

The discussion persists not simply because of Ramsay’s blunt words but because Thanksgiving cooking invites a level of personal ritual that varies from home to home.

The contrast between professional standards and regional or family customs offers the kind of ongoing dialogue that resurfaces year after year.

In the end, Ramsay’s comments — both the expletive-laden and the culinary — have again placed him at the center of the Thanksgiving conversation.

His view, shaped by decades in professional kitchens and showcased on Hell’s Kitchen, stands beside the counterarguments of chefs who appreciate both the strengths and challenges of one of America’s most distinctive holiday dishes.

