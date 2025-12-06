Gold Rush star Tony Beets expands stripping efforts after Parker refuses to drop the $1.5M tag on his dozer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 10: Tony Beets attends Discovery Inc. 2019 NYC Upfront at Alice Tully Hall on April 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Discovery Inc.)

In the latest episode of Gold Rush season 16, Tony Beets increased his stripping operations at Indian River after a negotiation with Parker Schnabel over a dozer did not result in a purchase.

Tony visited Parker’s site to inquire about buying the equipment Parker had for sale. Parker stated,

"Maybe. I haven't decided yet. I was like, put some feelers out. But I'm a little hesitant to sell it right now because we're in, we'd use it this summer. But for you, Tony."

Tony offered $1.3 million for the machine, while Parker maintained a price of $1.5 million. Parker did not reduce the price, prompting Tony to seek alternatives for his operation.

Tony Beets’ expansion at Indian River

Tony Beets began the season with over 1,000 ounces of gold already mined and a target of 6,500 ounces. Cousin Mike Beets returned to feed pay into Sluice-a-Lot.

Tony worked on opening up the cut further and required additional equipment, including a dozer, an excavator, and more rock trucks, to increase stripping capacity.

Following the failed negotiation with Parker, Tony redirected resources from Mike’s Paradise Hill operation to Indian River.

This included moving equipment and crew to maintain a 24-hour mining schedule. The decision required coordination within the family, as Mike expressed concern over losing resources from his own site.

Tony initially indicated the reassignment would last a week, though operations continued for as long as necessary to meet production goals.

Negotiation with Parker Schnabel

The interaction between Tony Beets and Parker Schnabel took place during the December 5 episode on the Discovery Channel.

Tony approached Parker to discuss the possibility of purchasing a dozer, mentioning that Parker had previously indicated he had a "cat" for sale.

Parker asked if Tony was interested in buying the equipment, and Tony reminded him that Parker had suggested he might want to get rid of it.

Parker explained that he was hesitant to sell the dozer at that time because it was planned for use during the summer season.

Tony then requested a price for the machine. Parker set the price at $1.5 million, and Tony offered $1.3 million.

Parker did not agree to lower the price, and Tony expressed his refusal through repeated gestures and statements, indicating that the offer would not meet his requirements. Parker also noted,

"You know, you got to help the guys out that are struggling, right?"

The negotiation ended without a sale, prompting Tony to adjust his operational strategy.

Operational results at Indian River

After reallocating equipment and crew from Paradise Hill, Tony’s Indian River site conducted a 24-hour push, producing 404.52 ounces of gold valued at over $1.4 million.

Sluice-a-Lot processed 1,430 ounces over the course of a month, totaling around $5 million in gold. These measures allowed stripping operations to continue without the acquisition of Parker’s dozer.

Tony’s strategy relied on family resources and equipment to maintain mining operations and reach production targets.

Coordination within the Beets family

Tony’s decision to move equipment and crew required coordination with his family. Mike Beets initially expressed concern about losing resources from Paradise Hill.

Tony’s plan involved moving personnel and machines as needed to support Indian River. This approach ensured that stripping operations could continue 24/7.

The family monitored results to verify that the transfer of resources was effective. Production numbers from both Indian River and Sluice-a-Lot were tracked to assess operational efficiency.

