The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Conner Leavitt claps back after Nick Viall and Natalie Joy question Whitney’s parenting

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives returned to public discussion after Conner Leavitt posted a TikTok response to comments made on The Viall Files podcast about his wife, Whitney Leavitt.

The conversation began when podcast hosts Nick Viall and Natalie Joy discussed Whitney’s upcoming role as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway.

During the episode, Joy asked how Whitney would balance her career and parenting, saying she was “curious” about how Whitney manages time with her three children. Viall also asked, “Can she sing?” while a producer replied, “If she can’t, she will.”

Conner later shared a TikTok video of himself dancing with two of their children. Text on the screen read, “We can’t wait to go watch mommy perform on Broadway!”

He added the caption, “Teamwork looks different for everyone. This is how we do ours,” and tagged Whitney. Conner also liked several comments from viewers who said the podcast comments felt critical of Whitney’s choices.

The situation led to broader discussion online about parents balancing careers and family schedules. Whitney and Conner share three children, and Conner stays home with them full-time while she prepares for her Broadway work.

Podcast comments that raised questions about The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star

The discussion on The Viall Files began when the hosts talked about Whitney’s growing career. Natalie Joy said,

“I’m finally getting everything I’ve ever wanted in my life, and it’s obviously happening at a time where she’s got three kids who I’m sure demand her attention.”

Joy also said she was wondering “how she’s managing both” as Whitney moves from Dancing With the Stars to rehearsals for Chicago in New York.

Joy added, “I’m just so curious,” noting that Whitney had spent months in Los Angeles earlier in the year.

Nick Viall also took part in the exchange. At one point he asked, “Can she sing?” A producer then responded, “If she can’t, she will. She can do anything.”

This exchange spread quickly online, where viewers discussed how work and childcare responsibilities are handled in different families. Joy also mentioned that Whitney’s “home base was Utah” and said she did not know whether the children were in school or homeschooled.

The comments led to assumptions about Whitney’s schedule and parenting approach, which many listeners discussed across social platforms. Neither Viall nor Joy has publicly responded to the reaction to the segment.

How did Conner respond, and how did viewers react to the statement?

Conner’s TikTok response focused on showing his support for Whitney and their family system. In the video, he dances with Sedona and Liam in their living room. The text read, “We can’t wait to go watch mommy perform on Broadway!”

This served as a direct reference to Whitney’s upcoming role. In his caption, Conner wrote, “Teamwork looks different for everyone,” which many viewers interpreted as a comment on the podcast discussion.

Conner also liked several viewer comments that referenced the situation. One comment said, “Whitney isn’t the first or last mother to pursue a creative project like Broadway,” while another said, “Great answer to the podcast.”

A third viewer wrote, “Judging a woman for going after her dreams and having a supportive dad/husband to support her… is crazy,” which Conner also liked.

Whitney and Conner share three children: Sedona, Liam, and Billy. Conner is a stay-at-home parent while Whitney works on television and stage projects.

Viewers pointed out that Whitney worked on Dancing With the Stars earlier in the year and is now preparing for Broadway. Some viewers said the podcast conversation did not include details about the family’s own arrangements. The show’s season 3 reunion is currently streaming on Hulu.

