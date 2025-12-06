Chris’s Punishment Pass decision sparks tension with Ellie in Hell's Kitchen

Gordon Ramsay (Image via Getty)

Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the States presented a shift in the Blue Team’s dynamic when Chris used his Punishment Pass after the blind taste test. This episode aired on December 4, 2025.

The episode recap showed that the choice came immediately after the challenge ended, and it changed the direction of the team’s day.

The Punishment Pass allowed Chris to trade places with a teammate, sending Ellie to complete the Blue Team’s assigned task while he took her spot on the reward.

Ellie had scored zero points during her turn in the challenge, and Chris said he made the switch because she had not earned the reward. This created tension that continued into the next phase of the episode.

The blind taste test itself featured both teams attempting to identify food items while blindfolded. The Red Team finished ahead with an 8–5 total. Their reward was time on the water, while the Blue Team handled cleaning duties in the dining room.

The episode then covered the transition into dinner service, where timing and preparation issues appeared on both sides. The hour closed with Gordon Ramsay making an elimination choice without team nominations and a preview suggesting changes in energy and behavior in the next episode.

Punishment Pass choice and the shift in team response in Hell’s Kitchen

In this episode of Hell’s Kitchen, Chris announced the Punishment Pass decision soon after the blind taste test ended. He told the group that Ellie would take his place in the Blue Team’s task because she “didn’t earn the prize.”

Ellie reacted with surprise and frustration, and she said the swap felt unfair because other chefs also had low scores. The recap showed that the team did not challenge Chris directly, but the atmosphere changed as they prepared for the next part of the day.

Earlier, Gordon Ramsay had led the chefs through the “Is It Steak?” setup, where a cut of meat turned out to be cake. The challenge continued with each chef tasting four items.

Chris scored zero points, and Ellie also finished without identifying any items. When asked about the switch, Chris said, “I’d rather be on reward,” which explained his decision.

The Red Team’s higher score earned them time on jet skis, and they left the Blue Team to complete cleaning in the dining room. The recap ended this portion with both teams returning to the kitchen to begin dinner service after a noticeable shift in group focus.

Service challenges and how the elimination took place in Hell’s Kitchen

Dinner service introduced new problems for the Blue Team, and the episode showed several moments that influenced Gordon Ramsay’s final decision.

Chris struggled on the meat station, sending out undercooked steak and a Wellington that Gordon said was “ice cold.”

Another moment showed Chris placing a pan on a stove that was not turned on, which halted progress on the station. Henry had an issue with risotto that was not fully cooked, and Gordon addressed it immediately.

On the Red Team, Cydni fell behind on appetizers and later called out, “I need help on this,” bringing Anaiya into the station for support. Their coordination allowed the team to move forward, and they completed service before the Blue Team.

Gordon instructed them to assist the men, and the recap noted that Chris seemed unwilling to accept help, saying he did not want others stepping in.

When service ended, Gordon gathered both teams and named the Red Team the stronger group for the night. Instead of asking for nominees, he called Chris forward and ended his time in the competition.

Gordon told him, “This service didn’t show the level you needed,” before dismissing the group and introducing next week’s preview.

