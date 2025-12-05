Hell’s Kitchen season 24 episode 10: Which team won the Blind Taste Test

Hell's Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay pictured during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Ibrox Stadium on April 07, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland (Image via Getty)

The chefs on Hell’s Kitchen season 24 returned to the kitchen for the annual Blind Taste Test challenge, a task designed to test their ability to identify ingredients without sight or sound.

During the challenge, chefs were blindfolded and wore noise-cancelling headphones while tasting dishes and attempting to correctly name four ingredients.

Each correct answer contributed to the team’s overall score, while mistakes could result in sauce being dumped on a teammate.

In this episode, the Red Team emerged as the winner of the Blind Taste Test, achieving an 8-5 lead over the Blue Team.

Following the challenge, the Red Team went jet skiing, and the Blue Team was assigned to clean the dining room.

Blind Taste Test results

The first round of the endeavor consisted of one-on-one encounters between the cookers from each side. The Blue Team's Chris had a contest with the Red Team's Lisa, and the main flavors were coconut, cod, kale, and steak.

Chris did not taste any of the ingredients, but Lisa got two of them right. The next bout was Jada from the Blue Team up against Cydni from the Red Team, the latter having sheep, goat cheese, berries, and nuts.

Jada got one ingredient right and Cydni got two. Anthony from the Blue Team had a match with Anaiya from the Red Team, the pair of them working with pecans, mango, green beans, and celery.

Anthony did identify two correctly and Anaiya three.

Jayden from the Blue Team and Ellie from the Red Team had a duel with the fruits and veggies papaya, pork, fennel, and artichoke. Jayden got one right, whereas Ellie did not pick any.

The last pair was Henry from Blue Team and Lisa from Red Team with salmon, eggplant, pineapple, and tomato. The two got one fruit/veg right each.

Thus, counting the correct answers, the Red Team had eight and the Blue Team five, which confirmed the victory of the Red Team in the challenge.

Challenge rewards and consequences

The Red Team received jet skiing as a reward for winning the Blind Taste Test. Most members participated, while Anaiya did not take part.

The Blue Team, having lost the challenge, was assigned to clean the dining room. Chris held the Punishment Pass, allowing him to switch roles with a teammate.

He chose Ellie to complete the cleaning task, while he joined the Red Team for the reward activity. This assignment ensured that the Blue Team handled the full consequences of losing the challenge.

The setup provided a clear distinction between the teams’ rewards and responsibilities following the Blind Taste Test.

Dinner service performance

Following the challenge, the teams prepared for dinner service with Red Team members Lisa, Cydni, Anaiya, and Ellie, and Blue Team members Chris, Henry, Jada, and Jayden.

Cydni began handling appetizers but required assistance from Anaiya to complete the tickets on time. Jayden successfully managed his station for the Blue Team.

Chris struggled with cooking meats and sent up multiple dishes incorrectly prepared, including chicken and beef Wellington.

Anthony and other Blue Team members attempted to manage the station, but coordination remained a challenge.

The Red Team completed all of their orders without errors. The Blue Team required support from the Red Team to finish their tickets.

Chef Gordon Ramsay declared the Red Team safe after the service, while the Blue Team was designated as the losing team due to multiple issues in the kitchen.

Elimination

Following the conclusion of dinner service and the Blind Taste Test challenge, Chef Ramsay determined that Chris could not continue as the Blue Team’s head chef.

Based on his performance throughout the episode, including both the challenge and dinner service, Chris was eliminated from the competition.

This decision concluded the tenth episode of Hell’s Kitchen season 24, leaving the remaining chefs to continue competing in the following episodes.

