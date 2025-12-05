"Terrible look for me": The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Chase McWhorter speaks out following arrest tied to drugs and DUI

Chase McWhorter (Image via Instagram/@dchasemac)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Miranda McWhorter’s ex-husband, Chase McWhorter, has finally addressed his arrest tied to DUI and narcotics charges in early 2025.

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, Chase came clean about his arrest, clarifying that the reports that came out recently about his July 4 arrest were true.

He went on to share more insight into his DUI and drug possession charges, taking accountability for not acting more responsibly and driving under the influence.



“I understand the severity of it. Obviously, it was a humiliating low being pulled over and taken in. Terrible look for me,” he said.



The news about his July 4 arrest first appeared after The U.S. Sun reported on Dec. 3 that Chase was taken into custody after he “drifted outside of the travel lane several times” and “smelled of alcohol.”

On Thursday, Us Weekly obtained court documents that confirmed the arrest, revealing that Chase was charged with drug possession violations, intoxicated driving and driving on a suspended license.

Since the reports became public, they have caused a stir among fans of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

As a result, Chase took to TikTok to address the issue and own up to his mistakes.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Chase says he has an inner problem that he needs to work on







The video began with Chase saying it was time he addressed “the elephant in the room.” Adding that he did not have a “PR person,” he decided to “raw dog this s**t.”

Right away, Chase said that the reports about his arrest were true:



“I was pulled over for driving under the influence. Had ingested substances that I shouldn’t have, and got behind the wheel of a car."



The Hulu alum accepted that his behavior was “extremely short-sighted” and “selfish,” which posed a threat to the lives of others.

That said, he expressed his gratitude to the law enforcement officers who handled the situation well, preventing any major mishaps.

Chase then detailed how it all started, sharing that he attended a pool party with his friends, who were “all getting after it.”

Initially, Chase had planned to stay at the party all day with his friends. However, he changed his mind after a fight broke out at the gathering.

He decided to leave the party and return home, which, he said, was a “few miles away,” hoping to “sleep this one off.”



“Should’ve Uber-ed, but for some reason decided to drive home. And that decision alone kills people every single day,” he added.



Chase took accountability for his actions, revealing that it was an “inward problem” he needed to focus on.

He expressed that his reckless behavior was not a reflection of how his parents had raised him or the expectations others in his circle had of him.

Chase particularly noted how disappointed he was to have let his ex-wife, Miranda, down both as a former partner and now as a co-parent:



“I told Miranda, obviously, the next day, and unfortunately, have been a disappointment to her a number of times throughout the time she’s known me both as a partner and now as a co-parent. So, that sucks, and I am truly sorry for making that horrible decision and putting people in real danger because of it."



Chase shared that he had been dealing with the aftermath of his “stupid decisions,” after which he apologized to the viewers and promised that it won’t happen again.

Stay tuned for more updates.