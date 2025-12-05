90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days reveals new couple Lisa & Daniel for Season 8

Lisa from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days (Image via Instagram/@tlc)

TLC has officially introduced Lisa and Daniel as one of the new couples featured in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 8. The show returns Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Lisa, 51, from Pennsylvania, and Daniel, 39, from Nigeria, are among eight couples embarking on a journey to meet in person for the first time — and viewers will soon find out if their online connection can survive real-world reality.

Inside 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 8: Meet Lisa & Daniel







Lisa and Daniel were revealed in the full season cast announcement from TLC, alongside seven other couples stepping into the unknown.

Their story begins online — a social-media connection that led to plans for a first-time face-to-face meeting across continents.

According to TLC’s official bios and previews, Lisa describes herself as spontaneous and open-hearted. Daniel is introduced as her international match from Nigeria.

Their relationship began virtually, and the pair will confront real-life issues, including trust, financial expectations, and acceptance of past life decisions — especially given Lisa’s complicated romantic history.

A preview video shared by the franchise offers the first glimpse of their dynamic. In one clip, Daniel tells Lisa:



“Hi, beautiful, you are my everything.”



Lisa, in turn, describes him as a “smooth operator.” Later, she adds that Daniel is “so sweet it hurts her teeth like a candy bar.”

In another moment, Daniel stands at the airport holding a bouquet, preparing to welcome Lisa for their first in-person encounter.

Lisa expressed the weight of the moment, admitting the lead-up felt unreal. Attempting to contain her excitement as she prepared for the journey, she said,



“That must be insane, it really must be.”



Behind those lighthearted moments, TLC’s preview materials also note potential friction: for Daniel and his conservative family, Lisa’s previous five marriages and two decades living as a lesbian may raise difficult questions.

Money and trust are identified as possible sources of conflict.

Season 8 setup: What the show looks like this time

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days features eight couples from diverse backgrounds — including Americans traveling to places like Nigeria, Turkey, the Philippines, Madagascar, Morocco, Belize, and Australia to meet their partners.

In addition to Lisa & Daniel, other couples include Jovon & Annalyn, Aviva & Stig, Laura & Birkan, Emma & Ziad, Forrest & Sheena, Rick & Trisha, and Elise & Joshua.

A single returning face — Elise — returns from the spin-off 90 Day: Hunt for Love with a new partner, while the rest are first-time participants.

As with previous seasons, each pair must navigate long-distance expectations, cultural differences, and scrutinizing family dynamics — all under the lens of cameras documenting each step.

The series continues to follow the franchise’s central premise: pairs connecting overseas, then figuring out if they’ll start moving forward on visas, while everything about their romance stays uncertain.

For Lisa and Daniel, that journey begins with a flight from Pennsylvania to Nigeria — a leap many will watch with cautious optimism.

Their story underlines one of the central premises of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: love found online does not always translate seamlessly into real life.

The show usually leans on these opposites to dig into the push-pull of make-believe versus real life - one side being smooth internet love tales, the other tangled with history, hopes, and emotional clutter.

The addition of Lisa and Daniel to 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 8 brings fresh uncertainty, emotional complexity, and a high-stakes reunion of hearts across borders.

Stay tuned for more updates.