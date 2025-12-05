"That was it:" The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit talks to friend Bozoma about her ex-husband's infidelity

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley and her ex-husband Paul "PK" Kemsley. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15 premiered on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo, and saw the cast members revealing details about their relationships, friendships, and feuds, while revisiting personal life incidents.

The cast in this new season includes Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Bozoma Saint John, Dorit Kemsley, along with newcomers Rachel Zoe and Amanda Frances.

The announcement of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15 stated that the ladies strengthen their bonds and indulge along the way, and the old wounds reopen as shifting alliances take shape.

Staying true to that, the premiere featured a heartfelt friendship moment when Dorit Kemsley visited cast member Bozoma Saint Jones' house carrying a birthday gift for her.

As the women sat down to have casual conversations about their friendship, the topic of Dorit's estranged husband, Paul Kemsley, came up when the 49-year-old said that as soon as she saw her husband in a picture kissing a woman on the streets, she decided to end the marriage, as she notes:

That's it. Exactly. That man there on the street, I don't know him.

Here's what the two The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies talked about in the premiere

The scene in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ​​​​​​premiere opens with Bozoma Saint John greeting Dorit Kemsley at the door, immediately noticing the gift in Dorit’s hands.

“Hi! You’re a vision,” Boz says, laughing as she asks, “What do you have in your hands? What is this that you have in your hands?” Dorit explains that she still has not given Boz her birthday present, adding, “the times I've come here, and that you've come to my house, I have not given you your birthday gift.”

As the women settle down, and Boz sees the orange colored Hermes box, her reaction is immediate, and then she takes out a blanket, opening the box, noting:

“Girl, and not from the Hermes. We love an orange box now.” Dorit laughs as Boz guesses, “Is this a blanket that I can feel your warmth with?” When she finally unwraps it, she smiles: “Thank you. Girl, this is fancy.”

Dorit explains in a confessional about how close the two have become, saying,

"Over the course of a year, Boze and I have gotten very close. She’s the first person I’ll call. Anything good, anything bad happens. " Then Bozoma also confesses, "She leaves very long voice notes. She’ll leave you a 17-minute voice note. You’d be like, could I listen to this on 2-times speed?"

Boz refers to some sweet eatables kept on the table, says she wanted to bring “a little something sweet” because “life maybe hasn’t been so sweet.” Dorit tries to brush it off with “It’s OK,” but Boz pushes back: “No, no, no. It’s not OK. Things I see are not OK.”

Dorit then opens up about the moment she saw the paparazzi photos of PK with another woman, as she narrated, that he had this picture with a girl out on the streets in Los Angeles. Boz expresses her disbelief in a confessional:

"When I saw PK kissing that Shein version of Dorit, first I rolled my eyes. Then I threw up a little.”Dorit also admitted, “When I saw that on the street, him kissing that other woman, I felt like, that’s it. That man there on the street, I don’t know him.”

Dorit then reveals that it was the same day when she filed for divorce, and goes on to describe the emotional fallout, recalling the baseball game of her son the day after:

The day after I filed, Jagger had a baseball game. I honestly felt disgusted with him, so hurt, so upset, so angry, I didn’t even look at him. I couldn’t even look at him.

However, Dorit made it very clear that as far as her kids are concerned, she ​​​​only speaks the best about their father, admitting that she used to protect him a lot, but he’s a master of his own disaster.

She then reveals one of the most shocking parts of the divorce process as she says to Bozoma Saint Jones in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15 premiere,

“Do you really think when I filed that I was gonna check that box giving him joint custody?” In her confessional, she explains that PK’s response to her petition was “to ask for joint custody, which I’m not surprised. Publicly, he wants to save face. PK does not have the lifestyle that he can have the kids 50% of the time.”

Stay tuned for more updates.