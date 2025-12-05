"I'm getting stronger now" – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards chooses to continue Season 15 amid changes in her personal life

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards visits Jeff Lewis Live at the SiriusXM Studios (Image via Getty)

Kyle Richards has confirmed she will continue on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 15 despite significant personal changes in her life. Ahead of the premiere, Kyle told Us Weekly,

"I didn’t think that would be good for me mentally. So I thought, maybe I’ll just hang in there another year and see how I do. I’m getting stronger now."

Her decision follows recent changes in her household, including the departures of her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky and daughter, Alexia Umansky, from the family home.

Kyle indicated that stepping away from the show would have represented another loss in her life while she continues to maintain connections with the cast and crew, which occupy a “huge portion” of her time each year.

Kyle Richards confirms return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15 amid personal life changes

Considerations behind returning for Season 15

Kyle described the process of deciding to return as a difficult one. She recalled a moment when she came home to a quiet house and considered leaving the series.

The cast and crew have become integral to her routine, and production consumes the majority of her time annually.

Once​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Mauricio and Alexia left, one thought that came to her mind was that if she were to also leave the RHOBH, it would feel like another loss. Therefore, this insight made her decision to stay on the show.

Among the obstacles highlighted in Season 14 was the conflict with Dorit Kemsley, a longtime friend, during Kyle's separation from Mauricio, which occurred in July 2023, following 27 years of marriage.

The pair has not yet gone through the divorce process. Kyle revealed that the next season would be packed with personal life developments and interactions with other cast ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌members.

New cast members for Season 15

Season 15 introduces Rachel Zoe and Amanda Frances as new cast members. Kyle explained that Rachel’s previous experience with Bravo made her familiar with the series’ dynamics.

She also described Amanda as confident and independent, noting that Amanda “does not really care what anybody else thinks.”

Kyle stated that Amanda “pushed some buttons” during her introduction to the cast, signaling her impact on group dynamics. These additions are expected to influence interactions and ongoing storylines throughout the season.

Ongoing relationships and conflicts

Kyle addressed ongoing tension with Dorit Kemsley, noting that Dorit is not open-minded when listening, which contributes to recurring conflicts.

Kyle further explained that once Dorit forms an idea, she does not change it, emphasizing the difficulty of communication.

Erika Jayne also becomes involved in the season’s disputes. Conflicts escalated during filming, including confrontations in Italy.

The season will also feature Kyle’s past friendship with Dorit’s estranged husband, PK Kemsley. Kyle confirmed that she has ceased communication with PK.

She encouraged a sit-down between Dorit and Mauricio, stating that she felt Mauricio could “help bridge the gap” between Dorit and PK.

These interactions are part of Kyle’s ongoing engagement with relationships while continuing her role on the show.

Personal life updates

Kyle provided updates on her love life, confirming that she has not pursued dating and does not plan to use dating apps, describing herself as “old school” in this regard.

She also addressed ongoing questions about her separation from Mauricio, mentioning an impromptu conversation about the possibility of divorce during Season 15.

Kyle confirmed her continued sobriety, explaining that she has not had alcohol for over three years and five months, though she does consume nonalcoholic beverages such as French Bloom.

Stay tuned for more updates.