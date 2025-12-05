"Someone tried to set me up with him": The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Rachel Zoe reveals surprising details about Kyle's ex

Rachel Zoe from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Rachel Zoe revealed surprising details about Kyle Richards’ estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, and their past connection in the season 15 premiere.

In the December 4, 2025, episode of the Bravo show, when the ladies gathered at Kyle Richards’ Summer Solstice party, Rachel revealed:



“Kyle, I saw Mau in Aspen. Someone tried to set me up with him. Three people in one night at one event.”



The revelation shocked the cast members, while Rachel continued to elaborate on it.

She added that she immediately turned down the offers to be paired with Mauricio, since she knew he was Kyle’s ex. According to her, linking up with him would be “mental,” so she firmly declined the pairing.

Rachel became single after separating from her estranged husband, Rodger Berman, and filing for divorce in September 2024 and July 2025, respectively.

Although she was single and eligible for starting a new relationship, she knew Kyle’s ex-partner was not the right place to start.

As for Kyle, she announced her separation from Mauricio in July 2023, ending their 27-year marriage. However, the former couple has yet to file for an official divorce.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Rachel reveals she met Mauricio at a music festival in Aspen







The revelation at Kyle’s party shocked the ladies, as Rachel clarified that she had not even considered the pairing.

The news was surprising but also predictable, as the ladies pointed out that Mauricio had been photographed with multiple women since his separation from Kyle.

Bozoma stated Rachel and Mauricio’s coupling would have been a “bad idea,” and added:



“I mean, is there anybody left in Beverly Hills that Mau hasn’t tried to get with?”



In one segment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, which also aired on Thursday, Rachel shared more details about her encounter with Mauricio.

Looking back on the moment, she clarified that being set up with Kyle’s ex was a “f**king hell no.”

Kyle, on the other hand, noted that it made sense and was bound to happen since both of them were single and in a small town.

Rachel revealed that the entire incident happened at a music festival, where both she and Mauricio were present in the “big VIP area.”

At the time, Rachel admitted that she wasn’t fully aware of Kyle’s situation with Mauricio, but knew of her through Kathy Hilton.

Consequently, when her acquaintances approached her to try to set her up with Mauricio, she was shocked.

Although she explicitly stated that she was uninterested in a romantic relationship with Mauricio, she mentioned that the incident was “innocent.”

She noted that none of the offers were made in an attempt to hurt Kyle in any way.



“They just thought like, single woman, single guy, you guys may know some of the same people, or like you guys live a similar type of life, or like, I can see you guys going on a date, you know,” she said.



However, Rachel confessed that the interaction was “so awkward” when Mauricio walked over to her with his hand in a sling. As a result, her instant response was a “hard no.”

In another segment of the After Show, Kyle opened up about her estrangement with Mauricio, admitting that it was uncomfortable to watch him with other women since their separation. Rachel chimed in, calling his behavior “disrespectful.”

Stay tuned for more updates.