“I don’t suffer from guilt”: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Rachel Zoe reflects on her divorce

Rachel Zoe (Image via Instagram/@rachelzoe)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Rachel Zoe has recently shared some insight about her divorce and why she had to take that decision for her children.

Rachel Zoe announced separation last year after being married for 26 years. Zoe later opened up about her split from Berman on the show, describing how they became different people over time.

The Bravo star pointed out that she started to feel like this may not be the most advantageous situation for the children.

The mother of two, Skyler, 14, and Kaius, 11, stated that no one should be staying in an unhappy marriage for long. After thinking about it, Zoe parted ways as she said,

“I don’t suffer from guilt of not having given it everything I could have.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Rachel Zoe opens up about her divorce

Rachel Zoe gave others some insight on her current life after her divorce,

“Life is life-ing really hard on all sides right now, I have to stay positive because if I break, everything breaks. I don’t suffer from feeling like it was a failed marriage. Having been married for 26 years, I would say that three-quarters of that was amazing. I think if you ask any woman who has left a situation, they would probably say they should have done it sooner,” she said. “But at the end of the day, I ultimately did what’s best for the kids. think that having two parents that love them is more important than having two parents together that maybe shouldn't be together anymore.”

Zoe gave some insight about her current dating life to E! News at her BravoCon appearance,

“I’m not swiping, It’s happening or it’s not. I’m meeting you and this feels right, or it doesn’t.”

Rachel Zoe reveals why she decided to step away from reality TV a while ago

Rachel Zoe admitted that she walked away from reality television as she was constantly being chased down alleyways by paparazzi with baby strollers, or holding her kids in her arms.

The Bravo star recalled how she was physically running from paparazzi.

“I remember a turning point when Sky took one of the paparazzi's cameras out of their hands and turned it on him. He was like 3 or 4, and I was like, ‘No, this isn't what I want for them.”

The television figure walked out of reality TV with the end of The Rachel Zoe Project in 2013. She revealed how before signing the Bravo show, she called a family meeting with her boys to have a talk about it.

"I wouldn't have agreed to do the show without my kids," she says. "I mean, they're the ones that told me to do it. I told them what it would mean and that Mommy would have to be gone a lot more and that they would possibly be on it. I told them I'd be talking pretty openly and honestly about things. They were like, 'Mom, it's your truth. You should speak freely and honestly. Don't hide things from us.”

