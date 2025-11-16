"Blocked me on Instagram": The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Sutton opens up about Garcelle cutting ties

Sutton Stracke (Image Via Getty)

Sutton Stracke shared during BravoCon 2025 that her friendship with former RHOBH castmate Garcelle Beauvais has ended, and she claims Garcelle blocked her on Instagram.

Sutton said they used to be very close.

“It was a deep friendship. I did throw a baby shower for her son,” she told Us Weekly.

She called and texted Garcelle many times, she said.

But Garcelle made the decision to walk away.

According to Sutton,

“as far as I was concerned we were still friends … and then she never talked to me again.”

Sutton added that their last real contact was during the filming of the RHOBH Season 14 reunion.

Since then, things got cold.

She revealed that Garcelle unfollowed her on Instagram and eventually blocked her.

That hurt her deeply, she said she’s never lost a friend like this before.

Even now, she’s not sure if they can repair the relationship.

When asked whether reconciliation was possible, she avoided a straight answer.

Instead, she said she’s focused on her family, the new season, and her other friendships.

Despite the fallout, Sutton sees a silver lining.

She says Garcelle’s absence has let her bond more with other cast members like Erika Jayne and Bozoma Saint John.

With Bozoma, Sutton says things feel real.

She admires Bozoma’s decisiveness.

And though she’s had her ups and downs with Erika, Sutton believes they’re in a good place now.

Sutton also hinted at what fans can expect in the upcoming Season 15, which premieres December 4.

She called this season “different”, quieter, more honest.

She said she’s trying not to react badly and is showing sides of herself that viewers haven’t seen before.

She added that while she isn’t the center of the drama, there is a big fight coming involving some of the main women.

What this means on RHOBH & what to expect from Season 15

The falling out between Sutton and Garcelle is a big deal; it marks the end of what was once a close friendship on RHOBH.

According to Sutton, she and Garcelle haven’t spoken since the reunion of Season 14.

Garcelle later confirmed their friendship is “completely over,” saying that Sutton “never took accountability” when called out.

Garcelle unfollowed nearly all of her RHOBH castmates on Instagram, including Sutton.

Sutton responded by saying she understands Garcelle might need a “clean break” and that she respects her decision.

In May, she also apologized publicly, saying she didn’t mean to hurt Garcelle, and hoped they could “fix everything” someday.

But for now, Sutton says she’s moving on.

She’s focused on building new, healthy friendships with her fellow housewives.

She mentioned that her relationship with Bozoma has grown stronger and feels very genuine.

With Erika Jayne, she says things feel more light and fun now, not just conflict.

Sutton described Season 15 as a more “serene” experience for her.

She told fans she wanted to be less reactive and more open.

She said viewers will see a more honest side of her, a side that hasn’t been shown before.

She also teased a “big, beautiful trip” where major drama will explode, and she missed some of the tail end because she flew home early to take her child to college.

Overall, even though her bond with Garcelle is broken, Sutton seems at peace.

She’s accepting what happened, giving space, and ready to embrace new relationships on and off the show.

For longtime fans, her story could become one of the most meaningful arcs in Season 15.

Stay tuned for more updates.