How rich is On Brand with Jimmy Fallon co-host Bozoma Saint John? Net worth and more explored

Bozoma Saint John (Image via Getty)

Bozoma Saint John, often called “Boz”, has quietly built an impressive career and now her name is making even bigger waves.

She currently co-hosts On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, blending business insight with pop culture.

According to ComingSoon.net and Yahoo Entertainment, her net worth is projected to be around $10 million by 2025.

Known for her bold personality and creative energy, Bozoma joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2024, marking a new phase in her career.

Before entering reality TV, Bozoma worked for some of the biggest global brands.

Having been the CMO at Netflix and then holding executive positions at Apple, Uber, and PepsiCo, she has now entered the realm of reality television by becoming a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 cast.

In her Netflix role, she reportedly had a base salary of around $4 million per year and a total package that may have been even higher.

Boz’s journey from music-marketing to corporate boardrooms and now reality TV shows she isn’t afraid to shift gears.

This move boosts her public profile and likely her earning potential as she blends business acumen with entertainment.

All about Bozoma Saint John’s career, personal life, and awards

Bozoma was born on January 21, 1977, in Middletown, Connecticut, but she was only a toddler when her family moved to Ghana and Kenya, and finally to Colorado at the age of 12.

She completed her African-American studies and English degree at Wesleyan University in 1999.

Initially, she worked in advertising and fashion marketing, but one of the main career moves happened in 2005 when she came on board with PepsiCo to the position of music and entertainment marketing.

From there she moved to Beats Music in 2014 and then Apple Music after Apple’s acquisition of Beats.

Her 2016 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference appearance made her a standout.

In June 2017 she became Uber’s Chief Brand Officer which was a bold challenge given the company’s controversies at the time.

Then she joined Endeavor Group as Chief Marketing Officer and in June 2020 became Netflix’s CMO becoming the streamer’s first Black C-level executive.

On the personal front, she married Peter Saint John in 2003.

The couple welcomed two girls, but one of them, unfortunately, died soon after delivery because of complications.

In 2013, her husband succumbed to cancer.

In 2025, her introduction to the reality-TV universe as a participant on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was not only the awakening of her business skills through the luxury TV set but also the birth of her character to the audience.

Besides the luxury of the television spotlight, Bozoma is also a real estate mogul, she purchased a residence in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles in 2019 and a seafront house in Malibu in 2021, which was destroyed in the 2025 Palisades Fire.

In 2025, she got engaged to creative entrepreneur Keely Watson, marking a new chapter in her life.

Awards and recognition

Bozoma has always been a recipient of prestigious awards and recognitions.

In 2015, Billboard put her on a list of Top Women in Music and awarded her the title of Female Executive of the Year in the following year, 2016.

According to Adweek, she was included in the “50 Most Creative People, Innovators & Stars 40 Under 40” list of Ad Age and in the list of “Most Exciting Personalities in Advertising”.

Besides that, she was also recognized by the Ebony magazine as one of the "100 Powerful Executives", made it to the list of “100 Most Creative People” by Fast Company, and got nominated in Fortune’s “40 Under 40” and “Disruptors” lists.

Glitz Africa Magazine honored her by naming her among the Top 100 Most Inspirational Women of the Year.

One of the significant distinctions she has to her credit is the Henry Crown Fellowship of the Aspen Institute, which she received in 2017.

This fellowship is awarded to young global leaders who have the potential to bring about a very positive and real change.

Boldness, creativity, and authenticity are the main traits through which Bozoma Saint John continues to inspire millions around the globe.

She is not only demonstrating that success is not only about having a big title or money but also about the courage to start all over again regardless of how many times life has changed.

