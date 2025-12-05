"I can't trust somebody like that:" The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Bozoma and Erica talk about Sutton

Erika Jayne from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15 (Image via Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15 brought back the drama, rivalry, friendships, and emotional moments, which premiered on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo.

In the premiere episode, Bozoma Saint John and Erika Jayne met to have dinner when they gossiped about Erika's love life and rumored hook-up with Summer House star Jesse Solomon.

Then the duo went on to discuss Sutton Stracke and her feud with her friend Garcelle Beauvais, who announced her exit from the Bravo show. Erika even bodyshamed Sutton, saying that

"I don’t know if ‘slim’ is the word, but yeah,” and Bozoma expressed her distrust, saying, "I can't trust somebody like that."

Here's what The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills women talked about Sutton and Erica's night out

The two women of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills settled in during a dinner at a restaurant, talking about random stuff and attending to the waiter. Erika orders halibut and a spicy margarita, Boz wants a glass of red, and jokes that her lamb should be cooked “brown like me.”

Erika shares that she had just been offered the Mighty Hoopla performance, describing it as “the best show I’ve ever given” when, ten minutes before going onstage, her phone started blowing up.

Tom Girardi had been sentenced. She remembers catching a video of him leaving the courthouse:

“So vacant and so not the man I was married to.” She admits she never imagined she’d be married to someone going to prison. “Certainly, Tom’s story is ending. Mine is still ongoing. There's a part of me that I think would like to say goodbye, but what does that do? Does it give you closure or does it just give you more unanswered questions?” Erika added in a confessional.

Boz then mentions rumors she has seen, looking at Erika pointedly saying that "this better be true.” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills smirks:

“Yes, I met someone, and I was very flirtatious.” When Boz presses, “But nothing happened?” Erika answers: “Well, I mean, nothing worth reporting happened. Okay, the record is, don't worry about it. Or maybe something last night that happened to me was better."

Their conference then gets shifted to Sutton. Erika had been at a conference where Sutton hosted a luncheon with her mom, Reba, and Boz asked if Sutton talked about Avi.

They discussed how Sutton’s close relationships have been falling apart. Boz says Sutton had “so much vitriol at certain moments,” yet at the reunion, she acted like “a little church mouse,” adding that she cannot trust somebody like that. Erika adds,

I don't like inconsistency. What you're saying is, be who you are the whole time. Be who you are. Here's the bottom line: Sutton has very few friends in this group right now. It's her turn to show us who she is. Boz then says in a confessional: Sutton has lost a few friends, so she's probably re-evaluated how she interacts with each single person in the group and figuring out how to be a better friend to them so she doesn't lose them.

As Boz lastly jokes, “Will the real Slim Sutton please stand up?” Erika cracks up and mutters, "I don’t know if ‘slim’ is the word, but yeah.” She added, “Box.” Boz dropped her fork, taken aback at the body-shaming comments, with a grin, saying, “I’m going straight to hell.”

