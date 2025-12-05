"That was rough:" The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton opens up on her feud with Garcelle

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back with season 15, which premiered streaming on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo.

The series features returning cast members Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Bozoma Saint John, Dorit Kemsley, along with newcomers Rachel Zoe and Amanda Frances.

Sutton Stracke is single now after her ex-husband asked for the annulment of their marriage, and faces a major fallout with her close friend and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Garcelle Beauvais.

In the premiere episode, Stracke breaks her friendship with Garcella, telling the group that she has not spoken to Beauvais since the drama that took place during the season 14 reunion.

As fellow housewife Bozoma Saint John and others ask her about what happened between them, the 54-year-old The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member replied:

That was very rough, I think, what happened with Garcelle.

Beauvais walked off the set of the season 14 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and then announced that she was leaving the cast.

Here's what Sutton said about her friendship with Garcella on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiere

Sutton Stracke opens up on the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, sitting with Bozoma “Boz” Saint John, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemsley, acknowledging how deeply the rift with Garcelle Beauvais had impacted her.

Sutton admitted, with her voice cracking as she tried to make sense of the fallout. When Boz asks her what happened after Garcelle stormed off the season 14 reunion, Sutton responded that she had no idea, adding in a confessional:

The last time that I saw Garcelle, she was walking out on me and everybody else.

Kyle called the situation “a mystery,” and Sutton confirmed that Garcelle never explained anything to her. In her confessional, Sutton revealed just how one-sided the communication has been:

We're supposed to have supper. I texted again and again and again. She did not text back.

Dorit questioned whether Garcelle saw their relationship as “more of an alliance and less of a friendship.” Sutton immediately rejected the idea, saying,

“I have a hard time believing that.” In her confessional, she becomes emotional, wiping away tears as she reflects, adding, "I loved Garcelle. We were best friends. I didn’t see her as just an ally. I just don’t like people to talk about her like that.

Bozoma then admits she felt Garcelle was upset with her as well, saying,

For me, I was surprised when I heard that she wasn't talking to you. Yeah. I felt that she was certainly upset with me, that I didn't have her back. I don't know for what reason. And also felt that you sort of left her out to dry, too.

However, Sutton stressed that, as Garcelle has no contact with anybody in the group, all they can do is speculate, adding further:

We will never know, because she’s not speaking to me. She’s not speaking to you. So we don’t know. We can play the guessing game for eternity.

Kyle offered her perspective during her confessional, revealing that Sutton often seemed like a different person when she was with Garcelle.

When Sutton and I are in private, it’s completely different than when she was with Garcelle. Now that Garcelle is not here, I would like to see Sutton just be the Sutton that I know one-on-one, and be consistent.

Garcella, however, declared earlier that her friendship with Sutton is “completely over,” appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, on the October 23, 2025, episode, explaining,

"Not only did she not have my back, but she also, when she called me, never took accountability for it. And that hurt my feelings a lot.” Though she acknowledged they “were really close."

Stay tuned for more updates.