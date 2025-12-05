Physical: Asia returns with Mongolia spin-off: Release dates, cast, and what to expect

Physical: Asia (Image via Netflix)

Netflix is expanding its global fitness franchise once again as Physical: Asia returns this month with a new spin-off titled Physical: Welcome to Mongolia.

The special four-episode event reunites standout finalists from Mongolia and the Republic of Korea, spotlighting the bonds they formed in the original season, along with the promises they made to each other to meet again.

The first two episodes premiere on December 24, 2025, followed by the final two on December 31.

Viewers can expect training rooted in tradition, everyday Mongolian culture, and new behind-the-scenes dynamics shaping the cast’s future.

What Physical: Asia fans will see in Physical: Welcome to Mongolia







Physical: Asia became a breakout hit earlier this year by assembling elite athletes from eight Asian nations and Australia to compete for the title of the “ideal physique” and a ₩1 billion cash prize.

That international rivalry culminated in a high-intensity final between Mongolia and South Korea — a finale that turned the Mongolian athletes into national celebrities and helped define the franchise’s tone of sportsmanship and pride.

Now, the story continues on their home turf. Returning cast members include Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, the Mongolian wrestling champion who anchored his team’s strength; Ochir, a performer with Cirque du Soleil experience; Kim Dong-hyun, the retired mixed martial artist and leader of Team Korea; and fellow finalist Amotti.

According to production, the series takes viewers into a culturally grounded itinerary designed personally by Orkhonbayar to highlight “where Mongolians live and gather” — showcasing the country beyond postcard destinations.

This includes traditional wrestling sessions, meals inside ordinary homes, and vast, open landscapes where herds of horses move freely across the steppe.

In the official teaser, the cast reconnect through a video call as they prepare for the reunion in Ulaanbaatar.

Ochir promises a full immersion into Mongolian life, offering horseback riding and archery. When he suggests adventures late into the night, Dong-hyun and Amotti respond by saying they will stay awake for 24 hours(all the time) and will only sleep next year.

The teaser also hints at a surprise guest joining the group once they arrive — though Netflix has not yet confirmed the identity.

A return shaped by promises and unfinished feelings

The bond between Team Mongolia and Team Korea is central to the spin-off. Unlike the elimination-style tension of Physical: Asia, the tone here shifts toward gratitude, friendship, and the continuation of a shared journey.

After the conclusion of the original competition, both teams publicly emphasized their connection.

That perspective — a reunion born from sportsmanship — gives the new spin-off a personal dimension missing from most competitive reality formats.

Rather than wiping the slate clean and starting from zero, Physical: Welcome to Mongolia directly embraces the emotional momentum and mutual respect built under pressure.

Release structure and what it means for fans

Netflix is splitting the release into two batches — a holiday strategy that suggests the streamer sees this as a seasonal event:



Episodes 1–2: December 24, 2025



Episodes 3–4: December 31, 2025



The four-episode length allows focused storytelling while expanding the world of Physical: Asia enough to give each athlete their own moment.

Each episode is expected to revolve around a specific theme — heritage, skill, identity, and belonging — mirroring the deeper stories that fans connected with during the original season.

The franchise’s growing global footprint

The arrival of Physical: Welcome to Mongolia marks the ongoing growth of Netflix’s international physical-competition slate.

With Physical: Asia already being prepared for additional versions in other regions, the Mongolia spin-off signals an effort to broaden not only geography but also purpose: community, culture, and character alongside the competition.

The cast’s return also offers new visibility for Mongolian athletes on a world stage. As seen during the original season, Orkhonbayar and his teammates take pride in carrying their country’s legacy of endurance.

That includes a nomadic heritage that values physical resilience, adaptability, and a connection to land and tradition — qualities that were repeatedly emphasized throughout Physical: Asia.

The spin-off will show how those values shape the athletes outside arenas and obstacle courses, allowing audiences to understand who they are beyond the competition.

Stay tuned for more updates.